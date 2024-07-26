New York Jets Former First-Round Pick Under Pressure to Perform in 2024
With the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected defensive end Will McDonald IV out of Iowa State. It was a selection that left some people scratching their heads, as they used a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Jermaine Johnson II.
But, teams can never have too many edge rushers. The name of the game on defense is to get after the quarterback and the Jets have a strong stable of pass rushers.
Because of that strength in 2023, it was tough for McDonald to get on the field. He played in 15 games but was not heavily involved in the game plan as a rotational piece.
On the field for only 19 percent of the defensive snaps, 184 total plays, McDonald recorded 3.0 sacks, four tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. He finished his rookie season with seven total pressures.
As we head into training camp, McDonald is a player that a lot of people will be keeping an eye on for several reasons. Over at The 33rd Team, the former Cyclone was highlighted by Jeff Diamond.
Diamond put together a piece detailing second-year players who are under the most pressure heading into 2024. The New York youngster made the list, and it is hard to argue against his inclusion.
“Much more is expected from the 15th overall pick in 2023, who had 34 career sacks at Iowa State. Bryce Huff’s departure and Haason Reddick’s contract issues should lead to more play time for McDonald, who says he has put on weight heading into his second season,” Diamond wrote.
Last season, Huff played more than double the number of snaps that McDonald did. The Jets also traded John Franklin-Myers, who played 627 snaps last season, to the Denver Broncos.
That move was made because of Haason Reddick being acquired. But, as long as Reddick holds out and does not report to the team, someone is going to have to step up opposite of Johnson.
Ideally, that player will be McDonald. After seeing what Johnson did in his second season after a lackluster rookie campaign, the coaching staff has to be confident they can do it again in 2024.
There is a ton of playing time available currently, setting up the perfect storm for a second-year breakout. At the very least, he will step into the role Huff had last season, and he racked up 10 sacks.