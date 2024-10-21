New York Jets Subdued by Pittsburgh Steelers, Lose Fourth Straight Game
The New York Jets had good vibes going into Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gradually, those vibes subsided and dissolved into their fourth straight loss.
Even with an infusion of blood in the offense, the Jets couldn’t withstand another new set of injuries as the Pittsburgh Steelers walked away with a 37-15 victory at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday night.
The Jets (2-5) learned before the game that edge rusher Haason Reddick had agreed to end his holdout. New wide receiver Davante Adams, acquired on Tuesday, was a full-go for the contest. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the happiest he had looked in a few weeks.
Plus, it was the season debut for Pittsburgh (5-2) quarterback Russell Wilson, who missed the first six games due to an injury.
But, after taking a 15-6 lead midway through the second quarter, New York could not get back on the board until it surrendered the lead and fell behind by double digits.
Pittsburgh scored 24 unanswered points, triggered by the Jets’ first significant mistake of the game. Rodgers threw an interception with 1:15 left in the second quarter on a pass intended for wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Rodgers didn’t see rookie defensive back Beanie Bishop lurking underneath, who picked it off.
That was all Wilson needed to jolt himself from a slow start, as he finished the game with 264 yards passing and two touchdowns. He hit George Pickens for an 11-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of the second quarter, cutting New York’s lead to 15-13.
In the second half, the Steelers got a 21-yard field goal by Chris Boswell to take the lead, followed by another Bishop interception on a Rodgers pass that bounced off Wilson. Bishop returned it to the Jets’ one-yard line and Wilson snuck it in for a touchdown.
After the Steelers blocked a Greg Zuerlein field goal, Wilson hit Van Jefferson — the son of Jets receivers coach Shawn Jefferson — for another touchdown to put the Steelers up 30-15 with 12:09 left in the game. Najee Harris scored a touchdown in the final minute to complete the blowout. He finished with 102 rushing yards.
Rodgers finished the game with 276 passing yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Breece Hall had more than 100 total yards, including 103 receiving yards. He rushed for just 38 yards and scored the Jets’ first touchdown in the first quarter.
Adams played nearly every snap and finished with three receptions for 30 yards.
Hall put together an incredible first half with 114 scrimmage yards and his 13-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter gave the Jets a 7-3 lead.
Later, Hall’s 57-yard reception set up one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Conklin to push the Jets ahead by two scores.
The play included Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich fumbling the red challenge flag in an effort to try and challenge the previous play. The fumble was the only thing that prevented Rodgers’ touchdown pass from being negated.
New York also suffered more injuries. Starting guard Alijah Vera-Tucker left the game in the first half with a ankle injury. His replacement, Xavier Newman, was carted off the field in the third quarter after suffering a neck injury.
On defense, the Jets lost safety Tony Adams to a hamstring injury and defensive back Ashtyn Davis left the game in the third quarterback as he was evaluated for a concussion.