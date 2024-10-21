Scary Scene in Pittsburgh As Jets Offensive Lineman Carted Off Field With Injury
The New York Jets suffered another severe injury in Sunday’s game.
The team was taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday Night Football, and it was looking to hold onto a two-point lead early in the second half.
Offensive lineman Xavier Newman was carted off the field after suffering an apparent injury.
He suffered a hard-hit collision with Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen after the possession changed on the field when Jets quarterback Aaron Rogers threw his second interception of the game. The pick happened after Garret Wilson couldn’t control the football on the pass from the 41-year-old quarterback.
The game was stopped for a lengthy injury delay as the team’s medical staff attended to the 25-year-old offensive lineman.
“The first thing they did was stabilize his neck. He is conscious,” said Melissa Stark, sideline reporter for NBC.
Newman is in his third season in the NFL after playing his college football for Baylor University. Before signing with the Jets this offseason, he was a member of the Tennesee Titans from 2022-23.
Players came over to show their support before he was removed from the field. Newman will head to a local level-one trauma center.
It was updated during the game that Newman had all movement in his limbs as he prepared to depart for the medical center.
Jake Hansen is now the third player to play right guard in the contest for the Jets, as they lost offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker earlier in the game who was downgraded to doubtful to return.