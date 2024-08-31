New York Jets GM Fires Back at Brutal Aaron Rodgers Report
Aaron Rodgers has had a rough go of it this offseason with the media. The New York Jets' quarterback has seen quite a few negative stories come out about him this year.
Whether it be his decision to skip mandatory camp to go on a trip to Egypt or simply being called a poor teammate, he hasn't received a lot of positive press.
Most recently, Ben Standig of The Athletic reported that Rodgers was a part of the disarray within the Jets' organization.
"There is complete disarray over there. Look at how they've handled Aaron Rodgers. Has one player had more power than him? He skipped minicamp. They have been unable to convert him into a team player. The vibe inside the building is terrible."
Following that report, New York general manager has now fired back and thrown support behind Rodgers. Douglas is very clearly happy with his superstar quarterback.
"He's amazing. I mean obviously a first ballot Hall of Famer, and there's days where he goes out there and just doesn't miss, just the command he has of the offense, the ability to get the offense into the right play against the right defense, the accuracy, the delivery, the leadership."
While the media has tried to attack Rodgers and his standing with the Jets, Douglas isn't letting that happen. Other players have also spoken out in full support of Rodgers.
Despite all out of the outside noise, New York is focused solely on its goal of winning a Super Bowl. The talent on both sides of the roster will give the team a fighting chance to accomplish that goal.
Around Rodgers, the Jets have put together a unit capable of being elite.
Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams will be the top two wide receivers, with Allen Lazard and Malachi Corley both being capable of making plays. Breece Hall is ready for a breakout season at the running back position and the offensive line has improved a lot from last year.
Defensively, New York is stacked and could end up being the best defense in the NFL. Led by C.J. Mosley, Quinnen Williams, and Sauce Gardner, the Jets are going to be tough to score against.
Continuing to block out the noise and focus on football will be key for New York. Rodgers may get attacked by the media, but his standing with the team is great and the team is in a great place around him.