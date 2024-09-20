New York Jets Superstar Looked Like His Vintage Self vs. Patriots
One of the moments New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers really desired came in the third quarter. It wasn’t a pass. It was a run.
Actually, it was a vintage Rodgers scramble. Flushed out of the pocket, he rushed upfield trying to get to the first down marker. As he got there he was caught from behind by New England defensive lineman Keion Davis, who pulled him down as they went out of bounds.
It was an 11-yard gain. Rodgers got right back up.
In many ways, the Jets’ 24-3 victory over the Patriots was the first time fans got to see “vintage Rodgers” in person as a Jet.
Efficient. Mobile. Dominant. In control.
That it came in the home opener, one year after he tore his Achilles tendon in the home opener, made it all feel sweeter to the 40-year-old passer.
“I felt pretty good tonight,” he told Amazon Prime’s Kaylee Hartung after the game. “I was doing some things I did as a younger man.”
He was one late incompletion away from a 300-yard passing game. But he finished 27-of-35 for 281 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t throw an interception and he took two sacks. He also had three runs for 18 yards.
In addition, he extended several plays out of the pocket with his legs, usually leading to completions. They’re the sort of plays he made pre-Achilles injury. They’re also the kind of plays he hadn’t made in the first two games this season.
“I've said that as the games go on, I'm going to feel more comfortable moving around a little bit and there were couple of times where I needed to extend plays,” he said.
Rodgers’ first half was impressive. He went 15-of-20 for 170 yards with a touchdown. That score went to his old friend, wide receiver Allen Lazard, who played with Rodgers in Green Bay.
It was just a quick hitch to the outside, but Lazard took it side-stepped a couple of defenders and gave the 40-year-old his first touchdown pass at home as a Jet, more than a year after he suffered the torn Achilles.
Lazard understood the moment and took the football directly to Rodgers after the score. It was his 12th touchdown pass at MetLife Stadium. The other 11 were with the Green Bay Packers.
He led another scoring drive in the second quarter, a 13-play opus that running back Breece Hall finished off with a touchdown run. He set up the run with a 22-yard pass to tight end Tyler Conklin, a route he ran across the middle of the field and then turned up a seam for a big gain.
Ball distribution was a big part of Rodgers’ night. Conklin had a great night, as he caught five passes for 93 yards. But eight different Jets caught passes, including Garrett Wilson, who snagged his first touchdown pass from Rodgers in the second half.
He has a ways to go to catch Lazard, who caught Rodgers’ last touchdown pass as a Packer, his first touchdown pass as a Jet and his first touchdown pass at home as a Jet.
But Rodgers says it’s coming, just like his game.
“That's the beauty of this game,” he said. “It's a beautiful game. I've been fortunate to be a part of it for a long time. I’ve got a real good rapport with him (Lazard), and once five (Wilson) and I have that, it’s gonna be fun.”