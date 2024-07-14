New York Jets Have Given Aaron Rodgers Enough Tools for Job
The New York Jets offensive skill group is expected to make a leap forward in 2024.
With future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers ready to retake the offensive reins, the team's weapons seemingly pack more potency than in years past.
In his annual "team WR, TE, RB talent" rankings, ESPN writer Bill Barnwell slotted the Jets' weapons cache at No. 12 out of 32 NFL clubs. It represents a 10-spot jump from 2023 and a 12-spot improvement from where the team was in 2022.
The rankings were computed with "the focus is on elite players and a team's top five contributors." The author also notes that the exercise "is strictly considering what each player might do this season, not what will happen years down the line."
New York stands one spot ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and two places in front of the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
The San Francisco 49ers offensive skill players are, collectively, tops in the NFL. The Jets were second amongst AFC East teams behind only the Miami Dolphins who ascended to No. 3 overall.
New York's two third-year weapons are the driving force behind the team's climb up the rankings. Running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson has shown superstar potential over their first two NFL seasons since being drafted by Gang Green in 2022.
From ESPN's Ranking NFL team WR, TE, RB talent for 2024 season:
"We're in teams-with-two-stars territory now, and the Jets have young building blocks. Garrett Wilsonhas averaged 1.8 yards per route run in his first two seasons, and he ranked fifth in the NFL in Open Score last season... Breece Hall might be even more impressive. While it wasn't the most consistent season as he returned from a torn ACL, he still managed 4.5 yards per carry and posted 146 rush yards over expectation behind a dismal New York offensive line. ... After that? Hope. ... ."
Wilson has made more receptions than any Jets player ever in the first two seasons of a career en-route to back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving campaigns. His volume of catchable targets should only increase with the steady, accurate Rodgers at the controls.
"If we can find a way to stay up right out there, and keep Aaron on his feet, I'm excited for that and everything that comes with it," said Wilson following an OTAs practice in Florham Park this past spring.
Hall established himself as a high-level RB1 less than one year after an ACL tear ruined what was shaping up to be a promising rookie campaign. Back in time for the 2023 opener, he led all NFL running backs in receptions (76) and ranked second only to Christian McCaffrey by totaling 1,585 yards from scrimmage.
Outside of Hall and Wilson, the Jets are banking on the idea they'll receive enough aggregate production from a group of complementary pass-catchers that includes veteran tight end Tyler Conklin, former Los Angeles Chargers' WR2 Mike Williams and third-round rookie Malachi Corley.
New York brass also upgraded the offensive line, replacing three starters in an attempt to improve the unit as a whole. The changes are aimed at helping Hall in the running game and increasing the level of pass protection around a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback.
With no place to go but up, the Jets may finally be ascending.