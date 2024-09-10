New York Jets Head Coach Makes Bold Claim After Disheartening Loss Against 49ers
The New York Jets did not get their season started the way they envisioned.
Throughout the summer, it was hard not to be confident about what this group could accomplish with Aaron Rodgers back from his Achilles injury that ended his 2023 campaign after just four snaps.
Finally having the future Hall of Famer running the offense made fans and pundits alike fantasize about an AFC East win and potential deep playoff run.
Who they might potentially meet in the Super Bowl if they were to get there in February was standing on the other sideline, giving the Jets an opportunity to see how they stack up against the defending NFC champions, and a team who is expected to be contending for hardware this year again.
New York got their answer, and it wasn't pretty.
The offense was anemic throughout this contest, getting stifled for the majority of the game outside of two drives in the first and third quarter that bookended a stretch of two punts, a kneel down before halftime, and an interception.
New York's vaunted defense was anything but that on Monday night, giving up points on eight straight drives after forcing an opening possession punt, a streak that mercifully ended when the San Francisco 49ers kneeled the ball to run out the clock and end the game.
This result was disappointing to say the least, but that didn't stop head coach Robert Saleh from making a bold claim at the podium when addressing the media.
"That's a championship outfit and they introduced us to some championship football. We'll get that [expletive] fixed," he said.
It's not surprising that Saleh would be confident in his response when projecting how his team will play going forward. It's his job to put on a strong front about what is going on whether he believes it or not.
In the past two seasons, there haven't been very many instances to suggest the defensive-minded head coach should be concerned about how that unit plays since they have performed as one of the best defenses in the league during that time.
However, it was eye-opening how easily the 49ers moved the ball on them.
When it was announced that Christian McCaffrey was out for this game, third-year player Jordan Mason stepped in and cut through them like it was nothing.
He finished with 147 yards on the ground with a touchdown, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.
The Jets had no answer to anything San Francisco threw at them.
Saleh is confident his team will be able to respond and put together a much better showing in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans, something they desperately need after the expectations for what this group could accomplish were sky high heading into the season.