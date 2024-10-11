New York Jets Injured Defensive Star Reports Soreness After Extra Practice Reps
The status of New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley remains a question after the second day of preparation for Monday’s game with the Buffalo Bills.
Mosley, who suffered a toe injury in Week 2 and has missed the last three games, was a limited participant in Friday’s workout per the team's injury report. It was the second straight day the veteran was limited.
On Thursday, Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said that the plan was to increase the intensity of Mosley’s work on Thursday to assess his progress.
On Friday, Mosley told ESPN that he had “some soreness.” It wasn’t clear how much or whether it might prevent him from playing.
The final injury report, with game designations, will be released on Saturday.
Two injured players New York also hopes to have back for Buffalo continued their track toward gameday. Offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee) was a limited participant for the second straight day. He has not had back-to-back practices since he suffered the injury in Week 3.
Ulbrich said on Thursday Morgan was “on track to play.”
Defensive lineman Leki Fotu (hamstring) was a full participant for the second straight day, another encouraging sign that he could be ready to play on Monday. He started the season on injured reserve and the Jets activated his window for game preparation last week, but he did not play last Sunday.
For the second straight day cornerback Michael Carter II did not participate in practice due to a hamstring injury that Ulbrich said turned into a back injury.
Offensive lineman Tyron Smith was back as a limited participant after he received his usual veteran’s day off on Wednesday.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a limited participant for the second straight day with an ankle injury. New York does not anticipate Rodgers missing the game. Tight end Tyler Conklin (hip) was also limited.
For the second straight practice three Bills did not work out with the team — running back James Cook (toe), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hamstring) and wide receiver Khalil Shakir (ankle).
Limited participants included wide receiver Mack Hollins (shoulder), nose tackle Austin Johnson (oblique), cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (toe).
Full participants included quarterback Josh Allen (left hand/ankle), linebacker Terrel Bernard (pectoral), running back Darrynton Evans (hamstring), long snapper Reid Ferguson (elbow), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (shoulder), tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder), free safety Taylor Rapp (concussion), defensive end Javon Solomon (hip) and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (knee).