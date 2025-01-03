New York Jets Insider Predicts Head Coach, General Manager Hirings

Per @RichCimini:



-Vrabel unlikely

-#Jets don't see offensive candidates as standouts.

-Predicts Aaron Glenn/Mike Borgonzi (KC) as HC/GM.

-Glenn much more likely to #Jets than Saints.

-Parcells says Glenn will be great & hold guys accountable.

⏬️https://t.co/h4D0WNcUEP pic.twitter.com/9OJn0qwSzF