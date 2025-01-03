New York Jets Insider Predicts Head Coach, General Manager Hirings
The 2025 NFL offseason is going to be a busy one for the New York Jets.
Before they can get to work on fixing what has been a mismatched and unproductive roster, they have to find a new general manager and head coach to run the football operations.
Who that will be is anyone’s guess at this point.
The team has begun the process of interviewing some general managers, as they are casting a wide net in their search. The same can be said about the head coach vacancy, as they are going to leave no stone unturned seeking the right duo to get the downtrodden franchise back on track.
There have been a few names thrown out as head coaching candidates, such as former Tennessee Titans leader Mike Vrabel and current Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who was formerly the Atlanta Falcons head coach.
A blast from the past is going to be interviewing as well, as former Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, who is currently an analyst on ESPN, is planning to meet with the franchise about a second tenure.
Another person that the fan base and organization are familiar with who will be taking interviews this cycle is Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
He played the first eight seasons of his professional career in New York, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl twice. After earning his stripes as a positional coach with the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints, he has been under Dan Campbell as the defensive coordinator and looks to be poised to land a head coaching job this offseason.
Rich Cimini of ESPN has predicted that Glenn will be coming back to the Jets as their head coach hire. During a recent episode of the Flight Deck podcast, he also revealed his selection for the general manager he will be paired with; Mike Borgonzi of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Poaching two members from successful organizations would be a step in the right direction for the franchise.
While some in the fan base may be leery of taking a chance on another first-time head coach on the defensive side of the ball, Glenn has already received the stamp of approval from legendary head coach Bill Parcells.
During the podcast, Cimini revealed that the former New York head coach believes that his former defensive back will be a great head coach and has the ability to hold player accountable, a necessary asset for any head coach to succeed.
Borgonzi has been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting out as their administrator of college scouting. He has worked his way up the ladder, holding down the assistant general manager position since 2021.
A three-time Super Bowl champion, the Jets and their fans would hope that some of the success he has experienced in Kansas City would follow him to the Meadowlands.