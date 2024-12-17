New York Jets Interview Former Tennessee Titans General Manger for Opening
The New York Jets offseason is going to be a busy one with all of the vacancies that they have to fill.
Before even worrying about the roster, they need a new regime in place to lead the football operations. While head coaching interviews will begin in a few weeks, the process to replace general manager Joe Douglas on a full-time basis has already started.
The team is going to cast a wide net when it comes to candidates, looking far and wide for the next person to lead the front office.
One of the more popular names that has been linked to the opening so far is Jon Robinson, who completed his interview with the team on Tuesday. The Jets have decided to announce when interviews are completed.
On Monday, New York announced it had interviewed former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff. ESPN analyst Louis Riddick is also reportedly on the list of initial interviews.
He has prior experience in the position, as he served as general manager with the Tennessee Titans from 2016 through 2022, as he was fired on December 6 of that year.
During his tenure with the franchise, the team had a good amount of success on the field. Under his watch, the Titans were 66-48, winning at least nine games in every campaign before 2022, when they finished with seven.
Tennessee four times, advancing to the AFC Championship Game during the 2019 season before being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs.
In the Wild Card Round, they went into Gillette Stadium and defeated the New England Patriots in what ended up being Tom Brady’s last game as their starting quarterback before heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Robinson has the kind of track record and experience that could appeal to New York given the current situation of the franchise. Whoever takes this job could be staring down a lengthy rebuild, and someone with experience might be able to navigate things a little more smoothly.
Hiring him could also make the Jets a more appealing landing spot for Mike Vrabel, who was the head coach of the Titans during the last five years of Robinson’s time with the team.
The two proved they could build a successful football program and would bring the kind of pedigree that could help get New York back on track after suffering their nine straight losing years and their playoff drought reaching 14 seasons.