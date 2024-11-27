New York Jets Interim General Manager Makes First Roster Moves
New York Jets interim general manager Phil Savage made his first moves since he was installed in the position last week, as the Jets signed two players to the practice squad and released another.
All moves were on the offensive side of the ball, as New York signed running back Zonovan Knight and wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. while releasing offensive lineman Zach Bailey.
Knight was with the Jets in 2022 as an undrafted free agent and played in seven games, including four starts. He finished with 300 yards and a touchdown, while averaging 3.5 yards per touch. He was with the Detroit Lions in training camp but he was cut.
At NC State he remains the program’s leading rusher per attempt at 5.45 yards. He was also a productive kickoff returner, finishing his collegiate career with 29.8 yards per return.
This is Winston’s first time with the Jets. He started his pro career with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has also appeared with New Orleans and Cleveland. He has been on Seattle’s practice squad the past three seasons but was released in September.
Winston has NFL game experience. He played in three games with the Saints in 2021 and caught one pass for five years. He also returned 10 punts for 119 yards.
The Jets signed Bailey on Nov. 5 after he spent training camp with Atlanta. He signed as an undrafted free agent with Tampa Bay in 2019 out of South Carolina and was previously on the practice squads for four other NFL teams. He’s played in one NFL game, which was with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022.
Savage took over the interim role after the firing of Joe Douglas last week. Before that he served as a senior personnel advisor under Douglas since 2019.
Savage was the GM of the Cleveland Browns from 2005-08. He got his start in pro football as a defensive assistant with Cleveland in 1991, working under then-coach Bill Belichick and coached alongside fellow assistant Nick Saban.
He moved into the front office as a scout in 1993 and worked his way up the ranks through the Baltimore Ravens organization before he returned to the Browns. He also worked with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2010-12.
New York is partnering with The 33rd Team to help with the search for their new general manager and head coach. It’s not clear if Savage is a candidate for the job.