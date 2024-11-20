New York Jets Owner Reveals Statement on Joe Douglas Firing
The New York Jets have suffered through a brutal 2024 season thus far. Aaron Rodgers and company fell to 3-8 on the season following their Week 11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts by a final score of 28-27.
With the loss, it is clear that the Jets are going to miss the playoffs this season. In a year that they were expected to be a Super Bowl contender, New York has been a massive disappointment.
Due to their poor play and falling well short of expectations over the last couple of years, the Jets made the decision to fire general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday. Now, the franchise will be heading into a complete reboot.
Earlier this season, New York fired head coach Robert Saleh.
Making the move to fire both the head coach and general manager has led to some rumors that Rodgers could be next.
Could the Jets actually look to move on from the future Hall of Fame quarterback in the offseason?
Following the decision to fire Douglas, team owner Woody Johnson has released a statement.
"Today, I informed Joe Douglas he will no longer serve as the General Manager of the New York Jets. I want to thank Joe for his commitment to the Jets over the last six years and wish him and his family the best moving forward. Phil Savage will be the Interim General Manager for the remainder of the season. We will begin the process to identify a new General Manager immediately."
Looking ahead to the future, New York has a lot of work to do. If the Jets want to get back to being a contender, they'll need to figure out what to do at quarterback and how to rebuild the roster.
Perhaps they believe that they can still win with the core that they have put together. Or, will they go into fire sale mode during the offseason and reset everything with a new regime coming in?
Only time will tell, but this is a moment of admitting huge mistakes.
It will be very interesting to see what New York chooses to do in the offseason. No one has any idea what direction the Jets will choose to go at this point in time.
Fans should start buckling up for what could be a very wild NFL offseason.