New York Jets' Irvin Charles Tears ACL, Out for Remainder of Season
The unfortunate season for the New York Jets continues, as Irvin Charles has torn his ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season.
Charles, an undrafted wide receiver out of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, has been a success story for the Jets. While he's a wide receiver, Charles has mostly played on New York's special team unit.
Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich later announced that Charles will be moved to injured reserve.
He left Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins after injuring his knee early in the fourth quarter. The Jets lost the contest in overtime, 32-26.
Members of New York's coaching staff have praised Charles for his work with the special teams unit this season, with many believing he should've been a Pro Bowl selection.
Jets' special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said he was the best special teams player in the NFL, high praise for the 27-year-old.
"Irv has had a monster year and if you could find me a better special teamer in this league I'd like to see it. There are a lot of really good players throughout the league, but as far as a dominating presence on every phase I'd like to see one that's better than that kid," Boyer said, according to the team.
With the injury, Charles won't earn the honor, but it shows the impressive showing he had in his second year with the team.
In what's been a frustrating season for New York, this only adds to everything that's happened.
Hopefully, Charles will have a speedy recovery and help the Jets in some capacity again in the near future.