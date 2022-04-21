Skip to main content

Jets GM Joe Douglas Addresses Deebo Samuel Trade Rumors

Will the Jets make an effort to trade for Deebo Samuel?

After San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade, the Jets are among the teams in prime position to pounce and try to make a deal.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas was asked about those rumors on Thursday morning.

"Can't get into specifics when it comes to a player that's not on our roster," Douglas told reporters. "I'll just say that since coming here, I've made it known that my job is to make this team better. We're going to do that any avenue we can."

Samuel would certainly make this team better.

The wideout set new career highs in practically every statistical category a season ago, racking up 1,405 receiving yards on 77 receptions to go along with 365 rushing yards on 59 carries, while totaling 14 touchdowns (eight rushing and six receiving) in 16 games played.

It's clear that the Jets are in the market for a top-tier receiver this offseason, seeking to add one more stud to their wide receiver room and foster success for second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

Remember, the Jets were all-in on Tyreek Hill before he wound up in Miami. They pursued Calvin Ridley and Amari Cooper, among others, as well.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

"If the right opportunity presents itself, we are going to be aggressive," Douglas added.

Sound familiar? That's because it's almost exactly what Douglas said last month when he spoke after they fell short in the Hill sweepstakes.

In other words, Douglas' priorities haven't changed. 

There are no guarantees as of now that Samuel will be moved. Just because he requested a trade doesn't mean that the 49ers will follow through with it. 

If San Francisco does go on to make Samuel available this offseason, however, expect the Jets to be right there in the mix, using their financial flexibility and draft capital to make something happen. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (2)

New York Jets
New York Jets
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel jukes defender
News

Why No Team Is Better Equipped For Deebo Samuel Trade Than Jets

By Max Goodman16 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel runs after catch
News

Three Trade Proposals For Jets to Acquire San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

By Max Goodman22 hours ago
Jets GM Joe Douglas with San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel
News

Jets in Position to Pounce as Deebo Samuel Requests Trade From 49ers

By Max GoodmanApr 20, 2022
Jets LT Mekhi Becton laughing on sideline
News

NFL Insider Projects Mekhi Becton's Trade Value Ahead of NFL Draft

By Max GoodmanApr 20, 2022
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
News

NFL Mock Draft: Jets Trade With Eagles, Philly Picks Top Cornerback 10th Overall

By Max GoodmanApr 20, 2022
Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann at NFL Combine
News

Why Bernhard Raimann Isn't Worthy of a First Round Pick

By Daniel KellyApr 19, 2022
New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas at NFL Combine
News

Projecting the Jets Day Two Draft Strategy

By Max SchneiderApr 19, 2022
Kentucky tackle Darian Kinnard at NFL Combine
News

Darian Kinnard Is One Of the Best Kept Secrets in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Daniel KellyApr 19, 2022