Jets GM Joe Douglas Addresses Deebo Samuel Trade Rumors

Will the Jets make an effort to trade for Deebo Samuel?

After San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade, the Jets are among the teams in prime position to pounce and try to make a deal.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas was asked about those rumors on Thursday morning.

"Can't get into specifics when it comes to a player that's not on our roster," Douglas told reporters. "I'll just say that since coming here, I've made it known that my job is to make this team better. We're going to do that any avenue we can."

Samuel would certainly make this team better.

The wideout set new career highs in practically every statistical category a season ago, racking up 1,405 receiving yards on 77 receptions to go along with 365 rushing yards on 59 carries, while totaling 14 touchdowns (eight rushing and six receiving) in 16 games played.

It's clear that the Jets are in the market for a top-tier receiver this offseason, seeking to add one more stud to their wide receiver room and foster success for second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

Remember, the Jets were all-in on Tyreek Hill before he wound up in Miami. They pursued Calvin Ridley and Amari Cooper, among others, as well.

"If the right opportunity presents itself, we are going to be aggressive," Douglas added.

Sound familiar? That's because it's almost exactly what Douglas said last month when he spoke after they fell short in the Hill sweepstakes.

In other words, Douglas' priorities haven't changed.

There are no guarantees as of now that Samuel will be moved. Just because he requested a trade doesn't mean that the 49ers will follow through with it.

If San Francisco does go on to make Samuel available this offseason, however, expect the Jets to be right there in the mix, using their financial flexibility and draft capital to make something happen.

