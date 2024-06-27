New York Jets Land Davante Adams in Wild Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Since the New York Jets pulled off the blockbuster trade to acquire superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers last offseason, rumors and rumblings have come out often about Davante Adams wanting to reunite with his former friend and quarterback.
Adams is currently a member of the Las Vegas Raiders and the team has shown no real interest in trading him. However, that has not stopped the rumors from swirling.
Bleacher Report has brought up one of the wildest trade ideas that would reunite Adams and Rodgers to date. It's a three-team deal that would include both the Raiders and Cleveland Browns.
Here is the breakdown of the trade that has been proposed:
New York Jets Receive: Davante Adams
Cleveland Browns Receive: Tyron Smith, 2025 Third-Round Pick
Las Vegas Raiders Receive: Amari Cooper, 2025 First-Round Pick from Jets
Just looking at that trade gives a feeling of anxiety. It would be arguably the biggest trade that the NFL has ever seen.
Looking at it from the Jets' perspective, they would be creating an insane offense. Garrett Wilson and Adams would be an unstoppable wide receiver duo.
Last season with Las Vegas, Adams ended up catching 103 passes for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. He's still among the league's best receivers. His chemistry with Rodgers would also set New York up for immediate success.
Losing Smith would be a tough pill to swallow. He's one of the best offensive linemen in the league.
Even though they would be trading a big part of Rodgers' protection, they used their first-round pick on Olu Fashanu. The rookie could step in and become the starting left tackle right away.
Would acquiring Adams be worth the price of Smith and a first-round pick? Honestly, the Jets should pull the trigger if this trade happened to be available.
They have enough talent on the offensive line to overcome trading Smith. The addition of Adams would make their Super Bowl chances jump drastically.
It seems almost impossible that this trade would ever be on the table. Despite that fact, it's a fun idea that would actually make sense for all teams involved.
A future reunion between Rodgers and Adams would be fun to watch. For Jets fans, the hope is still very much alive.