New York Jets Land Intriguing Pass-Catching Help in Latest NFL Mock Draft
Since the regular-season began, many NFL mock drafts have had the New York Jets taking a quarterback in the first round, a nod to the potential need for an heir apparent — or even replacement — for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The 40-year-old, four-time NFL MVP will have to retire at some point, though he’s non-committal about when. Certainly, elite quarterbacks have played longer than Rodgers. Heck, Tom Brady made it to 45 years old. But, then again, Brady never tore his Achilles, which Rodgers did last year.
At some point, the Jets have to have a plan behind center. But, in the latest mock draft put together by The Athletic, there is no plan behind center. But there is a plan at … tight end.
The Jets are on the clock at No. 18 in this mock draft and instead of a quarterback, New York ends up with Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. He was the first tight end selected.
Quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders (No. 8, Las Vegas) and Carson Beck (No. 10, Miami) were the only two quarterbacks selected before him. No other quarterbacks were selected after Loveland.
The Gooding, Idaho, junior has caught 23 receptions for 228 yards and one touchdown. He’s coming off a 2023 season in which he caught 45 passes for 649 yards and four touchdowns as the Wolverines won the College Football Playoff national championship game over Washington. He was named an All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and the media.
The Athletic’s analysis noted that Loveland might not last to No. 18, thanks to what it called an “outstanding blend of size, speed and hands.” He’s shown an ability to beat man coverage against several different types of position players and 6-5, 245 pounds, he strikes a big target down the middle of the field.
The site also made the point that he’s an investment in the present and the future, meaning he could help support Rodgers or whoever replaces him in the passing game.
New York is carrying three tight ends on its depth chart entering Sunday’s game with Minnesota. Tyler Conklin is listed as the starter, followed by Jeremy Ruckert and Brendan Bates. But, Conklin is in a contract year and his early performance in combination with Rodgers could help him set a higher market for himself next offseason.
But, with Conklin set to test the market, that does leave an opening to upgrade through the draft at the position, especially if it’s clear that Rodgers intends to return for the 2025 season.