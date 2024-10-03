NFL Insider: All-Pro Receiver Focused on ‘Engineering’ New York Jets Trade
ESPN was among the outlets that reported that Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is unlikely to play on Sunday due to a hamstring injury.
This comes amid reporting that Adams has asked for a trade from the team, something that would need to be facilitated before next month’s deadline.
There are plenty of rumors circulating that the New York Jets are one of the primary destinations for Adams, given his relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
Reporting by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer took it a bit further on Wednesday.
As he mined sources within the league for information, he reported on social media that the market for Adams’ services is coming down just a few teams, so much so that those same sources told Breer that they are convinced that Adams is “focused on engineering” a trade to the Jets.
Teams like the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers have spoken to the Raiders in the past couple of days.
Allowing the market to determine where you end up is one thing. Directing the market to take you somewhere is something different, and it’s a clear indication that Adams is seeking a reunion with his former quarterback.
It’s easy to see why Adams would want a reunion with the guy that helped make his career while the pair were in Green Bay.
The Packers selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft and he became an immediate contributor. But his star became ascendant in 2016, where he caught 75 passes for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Eventually, he became Rodgers’ most reliable option in Green Bay. From 2017-21 he was an All-Pro twice and a Pro Bowl selection five times.
He led the NFL in touchdowns receptions in 2020 with 18. By the end of his time with the Packers he had 669 receptions for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns.
He joined Las Vegas in 2022 and had another great season, catching 100 passes for 1,516 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns. He followed that with 103 catches for 1,144 yards and eight scores last season.
But the quarterback situation in Las Vegas is fluid. His former college teammate, David Carr, is now with the New Orleans Saints, which is why the Saints are considered a potential destination for Adams.
The hamstring injury will keep him off the field this weekend, it appears. It gives time for Las Vegas to find a deal, if it wishes.