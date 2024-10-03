New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings Offensive Stars to Watch for Sunday’s Game
The New York Jets probably need a change of scenery after two straight games at home. Fortunately, the schedule-makers in the NFL have obliged.
The Jets (2-2) will face the Minnesota Vikings (4-0) in the first NFL International game of the season when they play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on Sunday.
New York had a terrible offensive game against Denver on Sunday. Sure, the unit racked up yardage. But it failed to score a touchdown and kicker Greg Zuerlein’s three field goals accounted for the Jets’ scoring. It’s led to plenty of fallout during the week.
The Vikings (4-0) are a surprising undefeated team, considering their quarterback, Sam Darnold, is a castoff from the Jets. But between Darnold and an assortment of offensive weapons, Minnesota has gotten the job done.
Here are the offensive players to watch for both teams entering Sunday’s game.
New York Jets
QB Aaron Rodgers
Did you know that the Minnesota Vikings have allowed more passing yards than another NFL team through four games? Yep, the Vikes have allowed 1,097 passing yards, even though they’ve won they’re undefeated. That should allow Rodgers the opportunity to have a solid game — assuming the fact that he’s on the injury report is nothing more than a precaution for the 40-year-old.
WR Garrett Wilson
At least until there is a trade, Wilson is the team’s top receiver. He has more receptions (20) and more targets (34) than any other player on the team. He’s caught a touchdown pass. Yet, it seems like he and Rodgers are not on the same page yet. Plus, Wilson wasn’t exactly complimentary of the versatility of the offense or the route tree he’s being asked to use. It only takes one big game to fix things, though.
RB Braelon Allen
Allen is the shiny new thing in the run game and the fact that he didn’t get a chance to run the ball in goal-to-go situations against Denver led to some sharp criticism of play-calling. Allen can’t do anything about. But he’s not ready to be the lead back yet. That’s Breece Hall’s job. Allen is averaging 4.8 yards per carry and has a touchdown. Hopefully the Jets deploy him more properly against the Vikings.
Minnesota Vikings
QB Sam Darnold
This is not the Sam Darnold the New York Jets remember from his time in the Big Apple. Darnold was the Jets’ first-round pick in 2018 but he was never able to stick. He’s bounced around but he’s landed in a great spot with the Vikings, where he’s completing 69% of his passes, has 932 yards and 11 touchdowns against three interceptions. The scheme agrees with him and coach Kevin O’Connell is pulling all the right strings.
WR Justin Jefferson
The All-Pro thought he would be catching passes from rookie J.J. McCarthy this season. But the rookie’s season-ending injury paved the way for Darnold, which hasn’t hurt Jefferson’s production in the slightest. He leads the Vikings with 20 receptions for 358 yards and four touchdowns. He’s averaging 18 yards per catch. The Jets secondary is going to have its hands full.
RB Aaron Jones
The move from Green Bay to Minnesota has rejuvenated the veteran. He’s leading the team with 321 yards and a touchdown on the ground, with a 5.0 yards per carry average. Jones has also been vital in the passing game, with 16 receptions on 19 targets with 143 yards and a touchdown. He’s emerged as a key security blanket for Darnold.