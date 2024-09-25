New York Jets Land Ole Miss Superstar Quarter Back in Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The New York Jets aren't worried about a quarterback of the future just yet.
Whether Aaron Rodgers decides to hang them up after this year remains to be seen, but the task at hand is for the Jets to win a Super Bowl in 2024. Once that concludes, their focus will then be on finding his replacement.
If things go as planned, New York won't have an opportunity to draft a highly touted prospect in the 2025 NFL draft. That could change, as things will only get tougher, but they've played well throughout the first three weeks and look to be in a position to have a good record in the regular season.
It's also possible that when the time comes, the Jets will go in the same route they did when they traded for Rodgers. If an above-average quarterback on the market could be had in a trade, it'd make sense to go after said player.
There's way too much talent on New York's roster to continue worrying about rookie quarterback's developing, so trading for one seems to be the logical thing to do.
But if they want to go the draft route, Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department linked them to Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
"If Rodgers continues to play like he did on Thursday, the Jets won't want to spend first-round capital on a quarterback next year. They won't be drafting high enough, and Rodgers will want the team to go all-in on winning in his age-41 season. It would still be wise to target a Day 2 or 3 prospect with traits that give him a high ceiling."
Dart has been one of the top college quarterbacks in the nation throughout the past few years, already throwing for 1,554 yards, 12 touchdowns, and just two interceptions in four games for the Rebels this season.
If he continues to play well, there's always a chance he'll be the first quarterback taken off the board, effectively hurting the Jets' chances of drafting him.
"Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart is a toolsy prospect with NFL arm talent and plus-level mobility/athleticism. Dart is a gamer and will put it all on the line to secure a win for his team—even sacrificing his body as a runner."
As long as New York's front office eventually has a plan for what they'll do, things should work themselves out. If Dart were the guy, he'd give them a younger option who could develop into a great professional.