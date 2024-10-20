New York Jets Make Final Roster Moves for Pittsburgh Steelers Showdown
The New York Jets designated cornerback D.J. Reed as inactive before Sunday’s game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Jets (2-4) and the Steelers (4-2) announced their inactive players 90 minutes before the game.
The Jets ruled out cornerback Michael Carter II on Friday out for the second straight game with a back injury. New York had hoped that Reed, who was listed as questionable on Friday with a groin injury, would be able to play. But he’ll be out for the first full game since he suffered the injury a week ago.
The Jets also designated rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley inactive, even though he is healthy.
Wide receiver Davante Adams, who was on the injury report all week with a hamstring issue, warmed up before Sunday’s game. He was a full participant in all workouts and had no injury designation. He was set to make his Jets debut.
Also active was wide receiver Mike Williams, who missed two days of practice due to personal reasons and is being floated in trade rumors.
The other inactive players for the Jets were offensive tackle Carter Warren, offensive lineman Max Mitchell, running back Israel Abanikanda and edge rusher Braiden McGregor.
That means the other two New York players listed as questionable on Friday will be available — tight end Tyler Conklin (hip) and linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel).
Other Jets who were on the injury report but had no designation and are available include quarterback Aaron Rodgers (ankle), edge rusher Will McDonald IV (shoulder), offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee) and offensive lineman Tyron Smith (non-injury/vet rest).
On Saturday the Jets made a set of roster moves to set up more depth for the game. New York signed tight end Anthony Firsker and elevated safety Jalen Mills and cornerback Kendall Sheffield from the practice squad.
The Steelers ruled four players out on Friday — linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring), center Zach Frazier (ankle), running back Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle and offensive tackle Dylan Cook (foot).
Only Cook was not designated inactive for the game.
One Steeler who was listed as questionable is also not available, as wide receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring) was designated inactive, along with quarterback Kyle Allen (emergency quarterback), safety Damontae Kazee and running back Aaron Shampklin.
Kazee was on the injury report during the week with an ankle issue but had no injury designation going into the game. So his designation as inactive is a mild surprise.