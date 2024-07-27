New York Jets Make Multiple Roster Moves, Sign UFL MVP Quarterback
The NFL has always been an acronym for "not for long" and cornerback Nehemiah Shelton and quarterback Ben Bryant are the latest examples
After signing with the New York Jets this past week, Shelton and Bryant were officially released ahead of practice on Saturday morning to make room for two new names. Replacing the two released players, the Jets added quarterback Adrian Martinez and cornerback Kendall Sheffield to their 90-man training camp roster.
Needing a fourth training camp arm due to Jordan Travis being placed on the Non-Football Injury list, New York will try its luck with the reigning United Football League MVP. Martinez, a former starter for Nebraska and Kansas State, led the Birmingham Stallions to the 2024 spring league title and earned championship game MVP honors to boot.
Undrafted out of college in 2023, Martinez spent all of last summer with the Detroit Lions but failed to survive cutdown day. The 6-foot-2 dual threat joined the UFL in December.
Sheffield, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick, has been a member of six different NFL organizations, including the Jets. The former Ohio State cornerback has made 43 regular season career appearances with 38 coming for the Atlanta Falcons. In 2023, he played two games for the Tennessee Titans and three games for the San Francisco 49ers.
The 28-year-old Sheffield has totaled 105 tackles, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles as a pro.
Shelton, who spent four weeks on the Jets Practice Squad last year, wound up in the UFL this spring. He made an interception during team drills on Friday, but his second tenure with the team has since ended abruptly. Bryant, an undrafted rookie, was a rookie minicamp tryout player for the New York Giants before his brief stint with the Green & White.