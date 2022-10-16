Jets Needs to Continue to Be Aggressive Against Packers

Aggression wins in the NFL.

How many times have we heard that a "prevent defense" actually prevents a team from winning?

How many times have we seen a short little dump pass on 3rd and 18 that amounts to nothing besides us yelling (and possibly throwing something) at our television screen?

Back at the beginning of September, I wrote that the Jets needed to be more aggressive this season, and we finally saw a big dose of this last Sunday against the Dolphins.

New York was up 19-17 in the 3rd quarter, and it was 4th and 1 from Miami's 44 yard-line. Normally, the Jets would have punted and played the field position game, especially in this situation with so much on the line.

Entering this divisional matchup, Miami was sitting at 3-1 and the Jets were at 2-2.

A share of first-place could even have been up for grabs had Buffalo lost against Pittsburgh.

However, this time around in a close game, the Jets stepped on the gas and went for it.

Quarterback Zach Wilson dropped back and misfired. New York ended up turning the ball over on downs.

It may not have seemed all that significant, but in my mind, it was the most significant moment for this team since General Manager Joe Douglas and Head Coach Robert Saleh were hired in New York.

It proved something. It showed in the game's most critical moment and the most critical moment of this regime's tenure, they were aggressive.

Now, this team can not let up on the gas.

The Jets finally have a winning record (3-2) and they must now be even more aggressive against the Packers.

I don't think anyone expects the Jets to defeat QB Aaron Rodgers and the (3-2) Packers.

I'm sure Jets fans hope their team will win, but I doubt anyone actually expects them to.

That's why New York needs to be even more aggressive this week.

Jets' Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur needs to dig into his bag of trick plays like he did late last season in Miami during that first-half.

New York's Special Teams' Coordinator Brant Boyer needs to dial up an onside kick or a fake punt when Green Bay least expects it.

This is the type of game an extra offensive possession (or two) will be the difference between winning and losing.

While blitzing Rodgers is a fool's bet, playing aggressive man pass coverage worked for the Patriots and Giants earlier this season.

The timing between Rodgers and his receiving corp is noticeably off, so playing tight-man and giving him small throwing windows is wise.

This plays right into the hands of Jets' corners Ahmad Gardner and D.J. Reed who will need to be on their game. They'll need to get right into the faces of Packers' receivers Romeo Doubs and Allen Lazard.

Bottom line, this is not the time to get conservative.

New York needs to pull out all the stops against Green Bay, if they are to have any real shot at winning at Lambeau Field.

