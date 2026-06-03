Jets Players Are All Saying the Same Thing About Aaron Glenn at OTAs

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- When one player is saying it, the opinion can usually be taken with a grain of salt.

When two players say it, a pattern emerges. After the entire roster is saying the exact same thing, it may be time to listen to everyone.

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is walking into a difficult situation in 2026. After a dismal first season at the helm, the Jets will need to see drastic improvements across the board if they are to retain Glenn beyond this season. No one really knows what that improvement would look like though.

Is it a playoff berth? Getting to seven wins? Not getting blown out every week?

One thing has been clear: the Jets' locker room has not turned on Glenn. If anything, they have doubled down on their support of the former Pro Bowl cornerback turned scout turned coach.

And that blind support so early during offseason workouts could fundamentally shift how the Jets and Glenn are perceived this year.

Jets Speak Out for Glenn

A big mistake made from Glenn's last season was his inability to add an infusion of his former players to the roster to better facilitate a culture change. No real former Detroit Lions or New Orleans Saints players were brought in.

That changed this offseason. Linebacker Demario Davis, defensive tackle David Onyemata, wide receiver Tim Patrick, and many others were brought into the locker room. It was a sign that the coach learned his lesson from last year.

And that wasn't lost on the roster.

"AG learned a lot from his first year, good, bad, and ugly," Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said after practice Tuesday. "He wants to show the world he's a guy that wants to win and knows how to win. I think he's excited to apply what he's learned to Year 2."

Fitzpatrick, a former All-Pro, understands the importance of the upcoming season for Glenn. It's something that has been noticed across the roster with both center Josh Myers and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips noticing a sense of urgency through OTAs.

Glenn needs to win in 2026 to remain head coach beyond just this year. That kind of pressure can sometimes be too much for young teams like the Jets. But that's why they brought in several veterans to balance out that youthful enthusiasm.

Those additions will allow Glenn to be himself more than ever.

"I think AG is one of the best leaders I've ever been around," Myers said.

Fitzpatrick, Myers, and Phillips were the latest players to go out of their way to publicly speak on behalf of their head coach. Last week was quarterback Geno Smith and linebacker Demario Davis in the same boat.

The common denominator: Glenn's ability to connect with players is a skill that cannot be overlooked.

"I'm playing with a coach that I believe in more than anything," Davis said last week. "We've been together for a long time in this league."

If every key member of the Jets is speaking out in defense of Glenn, it might be time to listen to them. Perhaps Glenn's superpower isn't play-calling. It's simply his ability to connect with players across the board.

Should the team turn some of that positivity into wins, 2026 won't be the do-or-die years for Glenn as many expect.