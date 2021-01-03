Jets vs. Patriots Live Score Updates

Do the Jets have a third consecutive win in them to cap off the regular season?

New York travels up to New England on Sunday afternoon to face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

These two division rivals faced off on Monday Night Football back in Week 9. At that point, New York was in the midst of a 13-game losing streak to start out the season, their longest in franchise history. A last-second field goal from Patriots kicker Nick Folk sank the Jets' hopes of getting in the win column on the national stage.

Now, two months later, this is a different team with plenty of momentum. New York has beaten postseason contenders in consecutive weeks heading into Week 17, shocking the Rams on the road before stunning the Browns at MetLife Stadium last week.

While this game has little impact on the future for either team (the Jets are locked in with the No. 2 pick and the Patriots are out of playoff contention), both AFC East franchises always want to beat each other. Plus, this could be the final game of Sam Darnold's career in green and white, although the quarterback is hopeful that he can be "a Jet for life" and that his "best days are ahead."

As for Adam Gase, the Jets are expected to fire their head coach at some point after the game on Sunday.

Score Updates

First Quarter



Jets 0, Patriots 7

11:28: Well that was quick. New England ran all over the Jets on their first drive of the game. Cam Newton then capped it off by finding James White for a seven-yard TD pass. Jets are in a hole right away in Foxborough. Let's see how the offense responds.

