New York Jets OC Drops Bold Truth About Star WR Garrett Wilson
The New York Jets and their fans are excited about the upcoming 2024 NFL season. After a brutal injury to Aaron Rodgers ended their excitement just four snaps into the season in 2023, they are once again being hyped up as a potential Super Bowl contender.
A lot of that hype will rest on the arm and Achilles of Rodgers. If the future Hall of Famer can get back to full healthy and play at a high level, the sky is the limit for the Jets.
Garrett Wilson is another player that will decide how the 2024 season goes for New York.
Heading into his third NFL season, the 23-year-old wide receiver is expected to have a breakout year. With Rodgers throwing him the ball, Wilson is finally expected to show off his full potential.
In a recent quote, Jets' offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett spoke out about Wilson. He looked at the quarterback situation the young quarterback has had to play with and dropped a bold truth about his outlook with Rodgers under center.
"A guy like Garrett to have so many different guys, in his first two years, throwing him the football and still be able to have the production that he has. Just to be able get the production that he has, without that [quarterback] consistency, when you get that consistency it's gonna be fun to watch him out there."
Hackett then went on to talk about the chemistry between the 40-year-old quarterback and the young rising star wide receiver.
"They still don't have a lot of game experience together. It's one thing in practice to continually do it, versus a very good defense that we go against every single day, but they gotta get out there on the field and get that feel for each other."
Looking at the New York offense, there are no excuses for the unit to not be among the NFL's elite.
Rodgers, Wilson, Mike Williams, and Breece Hall are all elite weapons. Allen Lazard and Malachi Corley round out the wide receiver room nicely, while the offensive line was improved during the offseason as well.
While the offense as a whole is stacked, the Rodgers and Wilson connection needs to be great. If those two can get on the same page, stay healthy, and play to their full potential, the Jets are going to be very dangerous.
Nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, but New York appears headed for what should be a very entertaining and successful 2024 campaign, assuming they stay healthy and Rodgers can return to his pre-injury form.