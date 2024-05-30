New York Jets' Offensive Line Makeover Wins NFL Offseason
The New York Jets have recorded plenty of offseason wins in recent years. Now, the hope is for the team's latest victory to translate into regular season wins.
With future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers expected back healthy after his Achilles surgery, the Jets needed to address what was an ineffective, patchwork offensive line in 2023.
Prior to the draft, New York replaced three starters up front, then, they used the No. 11 selection on Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu.
"I think the primary objective this offseason was fortifying the offensive line. I think that was goal one. I feel good about what we were able to accomplish there," said Jets' general manager Joe Douglas while addressing reporters at the league meetings in late March.
The upgrades were enough for the Jets' offensive line to land a spot on Sports Illustrated's list of offseason winners.
The unit was amongst nine winners, ranging from the Tennessee Titans to quarterback Justin Herbert.
From SI's NFL Offseason Winners and Losers:
Jets’ offensive line
After owing the league for last year’s fair share of national television disappointments, the New York Jets tried their best to make sure Aaron Rodgers will be available for every game this season, including the six prime-time games in the first 11 weeks. (The Jets’ schedule should probably be in the loser’s section.) — Gilberto Manzano
Rodgers, who only played four snaps before tearing his Achilles tendon last season, should be standing upright after they revamped their offensive line with the signings of Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, John Simpson and the first-round selection of Olu Fashanu.
Now, the only issue is deciding which five offensive linemen will protect their star quarterback.
That’s a good problem to have after last year’s dreadful season.
The top winner may actually be Rodgers, who will presumably have more time to operate in the pocket. Improved run blocking should only enhance the Jets' play-action threat as well as set the table for top running back Breece Hall to eat.
After losing Rodgers for the season last September, New York has heavily invested in protecting the four-time NFL MVP.
Behind a porous offensive line, Jets' passers collectively ranked 30th out of 32 NFL teams in yards per game (171.7) in 2023. The line allowed for a 10.65 percent sack rate (29th in NFL).