New York Jets Offensive Line Reinforcements Should be Coming for Arizona
The New York Jets had to play two tackles at their guard positions in the second half last Thursday against Houston.
It's looking more and more like New York won't have to tap into those resources on Sunday against Arizona.
Both starting guards, Alijah Vera-Tucker and John Simpson, were full participants in Friday's workout, the last before the Jets (3-6) hop on the plane to go face the Cardinals (5-4).
Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich expects both to play on Sunday. New York listed Vera-Tucker as questionable and Simpson did not have an injury designation.
Right tackle Morgan Moses was also a full participant and the Jets expect him to play, even though he is also listed as questionable.
Moses revealed earlier this week that his injured knee includes a Grade 2 MCL tear, meniscus damage and a small fracture. But he continues to play through it.
This would put the Jets back at full strength on their offensive line for the first time sense the start of the Pittsburgh game.
That’s when the Jets lost Vera-Tucker to an ankle injury. He’s missed the last two games. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or on Thursday, though the latter was due to personal reasons, per the team’s injury report.
The Jets lost Simpson during the Texans game as he suffered a groin injury and had to leave the contest. He didn't practice on Wednesday and he was a limited participant on Thursday. The ramp up is a good sign that he can play.
Without Vera-Tucker and Simpson, the Jets used Olu Fashanu and Max Mitchell at the two guard positions for the second half against Texans.
New York had to use both in part because another guard, Jake Hanson, came up injured against the Texans as he suffered a hamstring injury. He didn’t practice all week and Ulbrich declared him out for the game.
Also out for the game is linebacker C.J. Mosley, who still has not practiced since suffering a neck injury before the New England game. The Jets have called the injury a stinger that is limiting Mosley's range of motion.
Other New York players listed as questionable include cornerback Michael Carter II (neck), defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (knee), linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel) and tight end Tyler Conklin (ankle).
Jets with no injury designation included offensive lineman Tyron Smith (veteran rest), safety Ashtyn Davis (concussion), safety Tony Adams (hamstring) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee/hamstring).
For the Texans, defensive lineman Darius Robinson (calf) is out. Offensive tackle Jonah Williams (knee) and defensive back Jalen Thompson (ankle) are questionable.
Offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (veteran rest), defensive end L.J. Collier (foot), running back James Conner (finger), defensive tackle Naquan Jones (thigh), defensive tackle Roy Lopez (ankle) and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) have no injury designation.