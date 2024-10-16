New York Jets One Upped by Buffalo Bills After Davante Adams Acquisition
New York Jets fans woke up disappointed again on Tuesday following another gut-wrenching loss.
This time it was to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in a game that was there for the taking. Alas, two missed field goals by Greg Zuerlein and an interception late in the fourth quarter ultimately did in Gang Green.
With a record of 2-4 and now without the tiebreaker against the Bills, optimism was at a low for the season. That was until the news broke that the team had made a blockbuster acquisition.
The rumors of the Jets looking to reunite Aaron Rodgers with Davante Adams have officially come true. The Las Vegas Raiders traded the trade wide receiver to New York in exchange for a conditional third-round pick.
It was a much-needed addition as the team’s offense, even with Rodgers at the helm, hasn’t been great. Chemistry and cohesion have been lacking, which has resulted in some uneven performances on the field.
The chemistry that the two have from their time together with the Green Bay Packers makes this a less risky move than normal bringing a player into a new system. The Jets are hoping the dynamic duo picks up right where they left off.
Of course, Buffalo rained on their parade once again.
Less than 24 hours after picking up a 23-20 victory, they made a move to match their AFC East rivals’ acquisition of Adams.
The Bills acquired Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns. Buffalo is receiving the star wide receiver and a 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick.
Like Adams, there are some questions about whether or not Cooper is beginning to show signs of decline. Or, if shotty quarterback play is mostly to blame for underwhelming production.
Going from the underwhelming Deshaun Watson to perennial MVP candidate Josh Allen is a massive upgrade. The Jets saw firsthand the other night how difficult it is to slow down even with an inexperienced supporting cast around him.
Even without running back James Cook, the Bills were able to gash New York for 149 yards on the ground, including a game-sealing run by Allen.
He was incredibly efficient through the air as well, completing 19-of-25 passes for 215 yards with two touchdowns. Their offense is going to be raised to another level with Cooper’s addition, as the Jets already slim odds of climbing back into the divisional race and excitement about Adams were quickly extinguished by their AFC East rivals.