New York Jets Passing Offenses Faces Stiff Test With Jacksonville Jaguars Defense
Eliminated from the postseason for the 14th straight season and suffering through their ninth consecutive losing campaign, there isn’t much to get excited about when it comes to the New York Jets.
However, their matchup in Week 15 does have some importance.
They will be heading on the road to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams are 3-10 on the year, as the outcome of this game will have major implications on how the draft order could shake out.
The loser will move one step closer to the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Whoever comes away victorious can likely kiss a top-five selection goodbye.
While that may matter to fans, the players have no interest in tanking. They are still going out there and doing their jobs to the best of their abilities as they want to earn spots on next year’s roster or put good performance on tape for other teams to see and want to acquire them.
The Jets’ offense has several players who could be auditioning for jobs elsewhere in 2025, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Coming off a game against the Miami Dolphins in which he threw for 339 yards, his most in a game this season, he will be looking to keep the positive momentum rolling. As shared by Rich Cimini of ESPN, New York’s offense is finally taking shape.
It may be too little too late, but they are showing signs of life. Will they be able to keep that going against a Jaguars defense that will create some problems with their man-to-man scheme?
“New York has scored 74 points in the past three games, a relative explosion. The Jaguars are allowing a league-high 391 yards per game, but they play a lot of man-to-man coverage -- and that causes problems for the Jets. Rodgers ranks 29th out of 33 qualified quarterbacks in QBR (45) against man-to-man,” Cimini wrote.
Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams are both playing well, which will present Jacksonville with some obstacles to overcome. They are Rodgers’s first, second and third look on most passes, drawing 22 out of 39 targets against the Dolphins.
Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich is hopeful that running back Breece Hall will be back in the lineup, as he is dealing with a knee issue. If not, the team will rely on rookie tandem Isaiah Davis and Braelon Allen again after solid all-around performances on the ground and as pass catchers on the road in Miami.
A reliable run game has been absent from the offense virtually all season. It is certainly part of the reason Rodgers has struggled to get going consistently, as opposing defenses can pin their ears back and rush the passer with no real threat of being beaten on the ground.