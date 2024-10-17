New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Stars to Watch in Sunday’s Game
The New York Jets looked better on offense against the Buffalo Bills on Monday. While it didn’t lead to a win, there is some optimism that all of the changes have had an impact.
There are more changes to come as the Jets (2-4) prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. eastern on NBC.
Wide receiver Davante Adams joined the Jets on Tuesday via trade, giving quarterback Aaron Rodgers another weapon. The Jets gave up a couple of conditional picks to get, him restructured his deal to help with the salary cap and hope to have him around for more than a half-year.
New play-caller Todd Downing incorporated plenty of pre-snap motion on Monday — something Rodgers reportedly doesn’t like — but it had an impact. The Jets averaged more than seven yards on those plays. Just about every big-time weapon the Jets have offensively got involved.
And, now they have one more.
Here are the offensive players to watch for both teams entering Sunday’s game.
New York Jets
WR Garrett Wilson
Yes, yes, the Jets have Adams. But he needs to be cleared of his hamstring injury first. And, even if Adams plays, Wilson is going to be the primary target — at least for now.
Wilson has been a huge asset to the pass game and is coming off a 100-yard game against Buffalo, his second straight. Rodgers is targeting him at a high rate, as Wilson has 41 receptions (on 67 targets) with 399 yards and three touchdowns. Consider this — Wilson has never caught more than four touchdowns in a season. He could be in for the best year of his career.
RB Breece Hall
What you saw on Monday is how the Jets should be using Hall — all over the place. He rushed for 113 yards on 18 touches and he caught five more passes for 56 yards. He’s at his best when he’s multiple — and frankly the Jets’ offense is, too. Hall now has 310 rushing yards and 204 receiving yards and Downing hasn’t even tipped the iceberg on how to use him.
WR Davante Adams
All signs point to Adams being cleared to play on Sunday after missing three games due to a hamstring injury. He’s staying with Rodgers in New York and told reporters he has about “95%” of Rodgers’ hand signals down. He even got his No. 17 back.
The question for Sunday is how much he plays and how extensive his package of routes will be. At least for a week, don’t expect Adams to be a three-down receiver. The Jets will choose their spots. But in the red zone, Rodgers is going to look his way.
Pittsburgh Steelers
QBs Justin Fields and Russell Wilson
Wilson is healthy and taking first-team reps. While he was gone Fields was proving he was the right guy to lead the offense. So, now we have a potential, good old-fashioned quarterback controversy.
Fields has thrown for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. He’s completed 66.1% of his passes and is the Steelers’ second-leading rusher. So if Pittsburgh plays Wilson, it loses Fields’ ability to run. It also risks damaging Fields’ burgeoning confidence.
If the Steelers play Wilson, they should be sure Wilson is ready to be Wilson — Seattle’s version.
RB Najee Harris
Harris is the Steelers’ leading rusher and he’s going to be there to get the tough yards when needed. He’s already rushed for 376 yards but only one touchdown. He’s rushed for 1,000 yards or more in each of his first three seasons. There’s no reason to think he won’t do it again in 2024.
Fields’ ability to run the ball has helped Harris. It’s not clear how starting Wilson would impact that.
WR George Pickens
There is a reason the Steelers were also interested in Adams. Their receiver situation isn’t quite as dynamic. Pickens is the leading receiver with 26 catches for 363 yards. He hasn’t scored a touchdown. Fields seems more likely to go to tight end Pat Freiermuth in the red zone, but admittedly the passing touchdowns haven’t been easy to come by.
No other wide receiver has come close to Pickens’ impact. The Jets will likely focus on him and make others, like Cordarrelle Patterson, try to beat them.