New York Jets Predicted To Do Something No Fan Ever Wants in Offseason
There aren't many words left for what the New York Jets have shown in the first eight weeks of the NFL season. This year is about as good as over, and until something drastically changes, the fan base should expect a lot of the same moving forward.
If there's one fan base that's dealt with nothing but disappointment, it's the Jets. The fan base deserves much more than the product on the field.
So, the question will continue to be: How does New York get there? How many times do they have to trade for someone, and it doesn't work out? Will there be another five failed quarterbacks? Will anything ever truly change?
These are all tough questions. If history repeats itself, the Jets shouldn't expect many good days moving forward.
In fact, the worst days might be in front of New York, as they're likely heading into a rebuild, Justin Fried of FanSided wrote.
"That mindset has changed at this stage. Everything about the current iteration of the Jets is a complete and unmitigated disaster. They're 2-6 with a Hall of Fame quarterback and an all-in roster loaded with Pro Bowl/All-Pro talent. They're once again the laughingstock of the NFL. It doesn't really matter how you want to divide up the blame pie at this point — everyone is at fault. Barring a complete and sudden turnaround, the Jets will likely tear everything down this offseason. Douglas will be fired and the Jets will bring in a new head coach and general manager to kickstart what will likely be some variation of a rebuild. They won't completely tear apart their roster — there's too much young talent for that — but there will be major changes."
Fried's words are accurate, as there need to be major changes for them to get where they need to be.
It's interesting that he pointed out the Jets' young talent. There are a few youngsters who should be safe, but the reality is, outside of maybe two or three players, New York shouldn't view anyone as untouchable.
No one on the roster, at least in 2024, has been nearly good enough to earn that tag.
It's also gotten to the point where the Jets' young stars might want to play for a different team. They're looking at another rebuild, and with them being able to contribute to a Super Bowl-contending team, why would they want to play for a squad that's lucky to win seven games a campaign?
The trade deadline is on November 5, so this rebuild might start much earlier than many expect.