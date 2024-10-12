New York Jets Predicted To Have Tough Time Stopping Buffalo Bills QB
The New York Jets are returning stateside after their Week 5 trip across the pond to face the Minnesota Vikings as a much different team.
Head coach Robert Saleh was fired in a shocking, albeit understandable, move. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be taking over on an interim basis.
He certainly isn’t stepping into a great situation as the Jets have been reeling. They are on a two-game losing streak, putting together some truly embarrassing performances against the Denver Broncos and Vikings.
Things aren’t going to be getting any easier as New York draws the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 on Monday Night Football. Riding a two-game losing streak of their own, the Jets’ AFC East rivals will be motivated to perform well in this matchup.
One of the big questions heading into the game is how differently will things operate with a new head coach. Now that he has to oversee the entire team, how will Ulbrich’s defense look?
In the opinion of ESPN’s Seth Walder, they are going to have their struggles against the Bills. The analytics writer has shared a bold prediction that Josh Allen will not be sacked once by an underperforming New York pass rush.
“The Jets will fail to sack Allen. Though Will McDonald IV (6.0 sacks) has been a pleasant surprise, the Jets' pass rush is lacking. It ranks 26th in pass rush win rate. The Jets are outmatched by the Bills' offensive line (second in pass block win rate), and Allen has a sack rate under 4% this year.”
The 2023 first-round pick has been the only bright spot on the pass rush. With Jermaine Johnson II going down with an Achilles injury in Week 3 and Haason Reddick still AWOL, things have been tough in the pass-rushing department.
What was expected to be a strength for the team has turned into a troubling weakness. Their depth pieces are being over-extended as prominent parts of the rotation and aren’t having as much of a positive impact.
Michael Clemons is the only other player on the team with at least 2.0 sacks. Leonard Taylor II and Solomon Thomas, with 1.5 each, are the only others with multiple.
Adding to that number on Monday night is going to be incredibly difficult.
Allen is a player who makes life difficult for even the most imposing pass rushes. He knows how important this game is and will be putting his best effort forth, which spells bad news for Gang Green.