New York Jets Predicted to Miss Playoffs, 'Really Hard to Believe in Rodgers'
The expectations for the New York Jets entering the season are pretty simple. If they don't make the postseason, it's going to be looked at as one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL. All signs point to them being able to make the playoffs, but if history repeats itself, the Jets will be on the wrong side of history.
On paper, New York is one of the best teams in football. The problem, however, is that for them to be the team they're looking to be, it'll rely on a 40-year-old who's coming off a major injury. Aaron Rodgers was injured on the first drive of the 2023-24 campaign, suffering an Achilles tear. That's one of the worst injuries any player can have, but factoring in his age makes things a little more complicated.
If Rodgers had been healthy last year and played as many people expected him to, it would be much easier to get a read on this current Jets team. However, fans have had to wait for over nine months now to see him in action, and so have evaluators. It's very tough to say that they're going to be a certain type of team, considering it's never been seen before.
Despite the uncertainty around New York, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report predicted they'll miss the playoffs, writing that it's hard to believe in the all-time great.
"It's really hard to believe in Rodgers, who is now 40 and coming off a major injury. He didn't exactly light it up in Green Bay two years ago, either.
"The four-time NFL MVP hasn't shined since 2021, and it's fair to wonder about his commitment level while dealing with big changes and an offensive line that could still be a liability despite some shuffling in the offseason."
Again, it's tough to get a judgment about any of the situation.
However, this is still one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Rodgers will have to prove to himself that he can be the quarterback he once was, but he's only two years removed from a season where he threw for over 4,100 yards, 37 touchdowns, and four interceptions. If he can do that with this current roster, there's a very strong argument that there won't be a better team in the league.
This is arguably the best defense in the NFL, the offense has improved, and all it was missing last year was quarterback play. If that changes, there's no reason why they should miss the postseason.