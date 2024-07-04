New York Jets Projected To Target This QB of the Future Next Offseason
The New York Jets are entering a make-or-break 2024 NFL season. After acquiring Aaron Rodgers in a big trade last offseason, they saw their new superstar quarterback go down with a torn Achilles. Now, there are legitimate questions about how long they can keep their championship window open.
With the concerns about Rodgers in mind, the Jets could start considering what they're going to do long-term.
Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL offseason, there is a chance that New York could look for a future replacement for their future Hall of Fame quarterback. They might not look for an immediate replacement like some have suggested, but they might get aggressive trying to bring in a young quarterback.
ESPN NFL Draft expert Matt Miller has predicted that the Jets will target their quarterback of the future in the 2025 NFL Draft.
He has predicted that New York will snag a quarterback in the first round. That quarterback was Notre Dame standout signal caller Riley Leonard.
“Aaron Rodgers is turning 41 years old this season and will be coming off a torn Achilles. Sure, he might play several more seasons, but the Jets still have to think long-term about the roster. That means being prepared for his eventual exit. Leonard, a transfer from Duke, has been talked about by scouts for two seasons as a potential first-rounder. He played in seven games last season, missing time with ankle and toe injuries, and he struggled with just three touchdown passes and three interceptions. But the accuracy, mobility, and decision-making he showed in 2022 have scouts believing he’s ready to break out in a new scheme.”
Leonard has been a very underrated college quarterback. However, he has played his career to this point for the Duke Blue Devils.
Making the move to Notre Dame will put him on the national stage. He will have a better supporting cast and will be able to work on improving his draft stock in 2024.
During the 2023 season with Duke, he played in seven games and was dealing with nagging injury issues. He completed 56.7 percent of his pass attempts for 1,102 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. A better sample size was seen in 2022.
In 2022, he completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 2,967 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also racked up 699 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.
Would Leonard end up being a potential future franchise quarterback? That's the multi-million dollar question.
He's not a sure thing, but Leonard has shown great development and a big 2024 season with the Fighting Irish could make him a first-round pick.
It will be interesting to see how Rodgers plays in 2024 and what moves the Jets opt to pursue depending on how he does fare.