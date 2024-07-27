New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Hold Back About One Teammate
The New York Jets and superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers have officially begun NFL training camp. As they prepare for what they hope will be a Super Bowl season, the hype is rising.
Once again, the Jets are being viewed as a sleeper contender to win the Super Bowl. A lot of the hype has to do with the presence of Rodgers, but the team as a whole looks stacked on paper.
Joe Douglas and the team's front office went out and got aggressive during the offseason. They added players like Mike Williams, Tyron Smith, and Javon Kinlaw. New York also put together a great 2024 NFL Draft class.
With training camp underway, Rodgers has been under the spotlight.
After one of his team's practices this week, the future Hall of Fame quarterback spoke out and did not hold back about his top wide receiver, Garrett Wilson.
“The best players are self-motivated, and he’s definitely that. I think it’s important for him to step into a greater leadership role. The way you cement that is by your work on the field. I told him in a meeting yesterday that he has the talent and ability to be the best receiver in the league."
Rodgers continued on, once again comparison Wilson to his former superstar teammate Davante Adams.
“I’m biased. I think 17 in Las Vegas has been that for the past five or six years. He didn’t get that by just showing up; he got that by the way he worked. His level of excellence and attention to detail during my time in Green Bay was second to none. He had a mindset of dominating when he stepped on the field… I think he (Wilson) has the ability, confidence, and skillset to have that mindset.”
Speaking of Wilson, the 24-year-old wide receiver is expected to have a massive breakout season.
Despite a bad quarterback situation last year with the Jets, Wilson caught 95 passes for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns. With an all-time great like Rodgers now throwing the football, the young star wideout's numbers should skyrocket automatically.
Throughout his first two NFL seasons, Wilson has demonstrated a top-notch work ethic. He has the drive to be one of the best at his position.
Between the work ethic and skill-set of Wilson and the legendary arm of Rodgers, the duo should be lethal in 2024. Fans are going to enjoy watching the two become one of the most dangerous quarterback-wide receiver tandems in the league.