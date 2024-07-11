New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Publicly Hints at Davante Adams Reunion
The New York Jets have been rumored quite often to a potential trade for Las Vegas Raiders superstar wide receiver Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers has had a lot to do with those rumors.
Since joining the Jets, Rodgers has been very open about his love for Adams and his desire to team up with him again. Lately, those rumors hit an all-time high when Adams himself stated that the superstar quarterback still tries to recruit him to reunite.
Now, the rumors are gaining even more steam after Rodgers said that he looks forward to playing with Adams.
During a public golf outing, Rodgers openly stated that he is looking forward to reuniting with Adams.
“I love Davante Adams. I can’t wait to play with him… again.”
Could Rodgers simply be trolling the person recording the video? He has been known to enjoy messing around with the media in the past.
Or, could he actually be serious and doing everything in his power to make a trade happen?
Should New York actually be able to pull off a trade with the Raiders for Adams, their offense would be unstoppable. A duo of Garrett Wilson and Adams would be the best in the NFL. No defense would be able to stop them completely.
Add in the fact that the Jets have one of the most talented running backs in the NFL on their roster in Breece Hall and the offense looks even more lethal.
Everything about the 2024 season will rely on the health of Rodgers. He is coming back from a gruesome torn Achilles injury from last year. While he seems healthy and confident, he is 40 years old.
It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Rodgers himself. Also, it will be intriguing to see if New York actually does aggressively pursue a trade with Las Vegas for Adams.
There is a lot of smoke surrounding an Adams and Rodgers reunion. Both players seem to want that to happen. Perhaps there is a way for the two stars to find their way back together.
Expect to continue hearing more speculation about the possibility in the future. Rodgers making these comments is sure to turn the situation into an absolute frenzy.