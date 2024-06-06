New York Jets Receive Insane Predictions From Renowned Analyst
As the 2024 NFL season approaches, the hype surrounding the New York Jets continues to rise. Many fans and analysts believe that the team is a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
Of course, all of those hopes rest on the arm and Achilles of superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
While there are many reasons for excitement about the Jets, there are also many reasons for concern. Rodgers is 40 years old and no one can truly predict how his body will hold up under the stress of an NFL season.
If he is able to get back to his pre-injury form, New York is going to be in for a fun year.
The Jets did a lot of great work during the offseason and are loaded with talent on both sides of the football.
Looking ahead to 2024, renowned NFL analyst Rich Eisen took some time to make some predictions for New York.
His best-case scenario predictions were absolutely insane.
"Aaron Rodgers becomes the first player in NFL history to win Comeback of the Year, Most Valuable Player of the regular season and Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl in the same season. And just to put the cherry on top: Breece Hall is Offensive Player of the Year to boot. He shows and shows out and he becomes the Christian McCaffrey, if you will, of the Jets. And nobody gets fired."
That's a lot to take in.
He didn't make a final prediction for where the Jets would end up, but it's clear that if those things happen, they'll be in very good shape.
There is a very real possibility that those predictions could end up happening.
Rodgers winning Comeback Player of the Year certainly makes sense. Breece Hall is also one of the most talented running backs in the league and has a much better offensive line to run behind and a superstar quarterback taking pressure off of him.
Eisen is not predicting things that are impossible. These are things that could very well happen.
Then, the question would become, where would New York be if Rodgers performs that well and Hall takes a massive leap in development?
Honestly, the Super Bowl would be a real possibility as well.
The Jets went out this offseason and brought in a ton of talent. They signed names like Mike Williams, Javon Kinlaw, Tyron Smith, and Chuck Clark, who can all make impacts. New York also brought in a great rookie class in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Joe Douglas and the front office have put in a ton of work to give this team a fighting chance.
If Eisen's predictions come true and the Jets play up to their potential, the sky is the limit for them this season.