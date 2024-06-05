New York Jets Teammate Has Hall of Fame Expectations For Aaron Rodgers In 2024
With the 2024 NFL season right around the corner, the New York Jets and their fans are getting more and more excited about the return of superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers was just four plays into his Jets' career last season when he went down with a brutal torn Achilles. He has attacked the rehab process hard and looks ready to start Week 1. However, there are still major concerns about him.
The 40-year-old quarterback had already shown some small signs of wear and tear. Very few NFL players are able to remain relevant at that age. Bouncing back from such a serious injury is also not as easy the older a player gets.
Despite the questions and concerns, the hype is back surrounding New York. Many believe they could be a sleeper Super Bowl team, assuming Rodgers stays healthy.
Fans and the media are not the only ones setting massive expectations for Rodgers. His own teammate, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, is expecting a Hall of Fame like performance from the legendary quarterback.
Thomas spoke out about his expectations for Rodgers during an interview on NFL Network. He did not hold back on what he thinks the Jets will get from their franchise quarterback.
“You should expect the same thing from Aaron that you always expect. You can expect a Hall of Fame quarterback to make Hall of Fame plays and create Hall of Fame seasons. That’s who he is and that’s how he shows up every day. It’s really cool to see how a Hall of Fame player who’s in his 20th year gives back to his teammates. It’s great having Aaron around, love him.”
The New York defender went on to talk about Rodgers' recovery from the injury and how incredible the process has been.
“To come back from an Achilles [injury] the way he has, as fast as he has, is incredible. I mean, he was our scout team quarterback at the end of last season. That’s barely four months post-op Achilles. It’s unheard of. So what he’s doing and how he’s preparing, and the way he dedicates himself to the game, is inspiring to the rest of the team.”
If Rodgers can return to his pre-injury form, the Jets are going to be a very dangerous team in the AFC. They have loaded their roster with talent on both sides of the ball.
Joe Douglas clearly prioritized adding more weapons for his superstar quarterback this offseason. He went out and signed Mike Williams in free agency and also added Malachi Corley in the 2024 NFL Draft.
While he didn't get the job done, Douglas also tried to go out and pull off amassive blockbuster trade for Justin Jefferson.
Everything is lined up for a heroic return to the gridiron for Aaron Rodgers. There will be questions all the way leading up to the regular season, but it seems like he's good to go.
Hopefully, the season will unfold like Rodgers and the Jets hope. If he can stay healthy and lead New York back to the postseason, the superstar quarterback will add even more to his already impressive NFL legacy.