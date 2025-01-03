New York Jets Reportedly Interviewing Former Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel
The New York Jets, a team full of turmoil, losing ways and a sense of absolutely no direction may just be about to find their way in this NFL.
According to ESPN, the Jets are interviewing former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at their facility on Friday.
Vrabel is a fantastic defensive mind, produced a 54-45 record with the Titans and made three playoff appearences. When Vrabel was let go by the Titans, it was a shock across the industry. Now, Vrabel arguably leads the class of available free coaches in this cycle.
Known for being a no nonsense type of coach, Vrabel could bring much needed stability to a team, locker room and franchise that has dealt with mass chaos and instability over the course of the last decade, and especially the last two seasons during their Aaron Rodgers-era.
A far cry from being a pushover, as former New York head coach Robert Saleh was accused of, Vrabel could usher in the next era of hard-nosed football for the Jets and help rebuild what is a legendary franchise.
New York has already met with former Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera Thursday. They have also been meeting with potential general manager candidates to replaced the ousted Joe Douglas.
Additionally, Rex Ryan, a former Jets head coach turned analyst, expects to be interviewed for the position but that remains a tough bill to sell to the fanbase over the likes of Vrabel and Rivera.
Regardless, the Jets must find a change of direction soon as the ever changing landscape of the NFL is quickly leaving New York in the dust.