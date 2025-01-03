Jets Country

New York Jets Reportedly Interviewing Former Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel

The New York Jets have begun their search for a new head coach and it continues with former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Kade Kistner

Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel reacts to a Titans penalty against the Seattle Seahawks during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. Vrabel was fired by owner Amy Adams Strunk Monday after having two losing seasons back-to-back.
Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel reacts to a Titans penalty against the Seattle Seahawks during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. Vrabel was fired by owner Amy Adams Strunk Monday after having two losing seasons back-to-back. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The New York Jets, a team full of turmoil, losing ways and a sense of absolutely no direction may just be about to find their way in this NFL.

According to ESPN, the Jets are interviewing former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at their facility on Friday.

Vrabel is a fantastic defensive mind, produced a 54-45 record with the Titans and made three playoff appearences. When Vrabel was let go by the Titans, it was a shock across the industry. Now, Vrabel arguably leads the class of available free coaches in this cycle.

Known for being a no nonsense type of coach, Vrabel could bring much needed stability to a team, locker room and franchise that has dealt with mass chaos and instability over the course of the last decade, and especially the last two seasons during their Aaron Rodgers-era.

A far cry from being a pushover, as former New York head coach Robert Saleh was accused of, Vrabel could usher in the next era of hard-nosed football for the Jets and help rebuild what is a legendary franchise.

New York has already met with former Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera Thursday. They have also been meeting with potential general manager candidates to replaced the ousted Joe Douglas.

Additionally, Rex Ryan, a former Jets head coach turned analyst, expects to be interviewed for the position but that remains a tough bill to sell to the fanbase over the likes of Vrabel and Rivera.

Regardless, the Jets must find a change of direction soon as the ever changing landscape of the NFL is quickly leaving New York in the dust.

Published
Kade Kistner
KADE KISTNER

Kade Kistner is the publisher and beat writer for Sports Illustrated's Inside the Phillies. An alumnus of Tulane University, Kade graduated in 2017 with a degree in Latin American Studies and a minor in Spanish. Upon graduation, Kade commissioned into the United States Navy and attended Naval Flight School in Pensacola, Fl. He served as a Naval Aviator and was stationed in Jacksonville, Fl.  During his time in school and the Navy, Kade began covering the MLB and NFL with USA Today, SB Nation, and Sports Illustrated.  Kade covered the New Orleans Saints, Texas Rangers, and numerous other teams within the Sports Illustrated network before launching Inside the Phillies, Inside the Astros, and Inside the Cubs. You can follow him on Twitter at @KadeKistner, or if you have any questions or comments he can be reached via email at kwkistner@gmail.com.

Home/News