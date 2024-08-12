New York Jets Star Haason Reddick Has Requested Trade
The New York Jets have been locked into a rough contract situation with star pass-rusher Haason Reddick since they acquired him in an offseason trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Reddick has wanted a lucrative new contract before getting back onto the field with his new team. While there was hope that the two sides would be able to work something out, that doesn't appear very likely now.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Reddick has requested a trade from the Jets.
This is a brutal setback for New York.
After the Jets pulled off a trade to acquire Reddick, they made other moves to clear up space for him. They moved on from a couple of different pass-rushers. Now, the move has completely backfired.
During the 2023 season with the Eagles, Reddick put up great production. He totaled 38 tackles to go along with 11 sacks, a forced fumble, and a defended pass.
He was expected to be an integral piece of the New York defense. Unfortunately, that dream seems likely to end before it ever begins.
Only time will tell if the Jets actually end up obliging Reddick. They could hold onto him and keep trying to get a deal done. Or, they could move him for the best value that they can get.
All of that being said, this is a shocking development. The two sides clearly are making zero progress towards a new contract and Reddick is getting tired of working with New York.
A divorce between the two parties appears to be on the near horizon.