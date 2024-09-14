New York Jets Running Back Believes Rushing Attack Will Explode in Week 2
The New York Jets are back on the road in Week 2 to face the Tennessee Titans, as the team is hoping for their first win of the year.
It was a poor Week 1 for the Jets in multiple areas, as the team didn’t look very good on either offense or defense. Considering New York didn’t play their starters in the preseason, it is fair to assume that there was going to be a considerable amount of rust.
That certainly appeared to be the case for the Jets, as they lost by a score of 32-19.
The final score indicated a much closer game than it actually was, and New York will be trying to bounce back in Week 2.
While the defense took a lot of the blame for their inability to stop the San Francisco 49ers, the Jets’ offense didn’t do much against them, either.
In the loss, New York struggled to get their star running back Breece Hall going on the ground.
Against the 49ers, Hall totaled just 54 rushing yards on 16 attempts, with his longest run being 13 yards.
The star running back recently spoke about the struggles to get going on the ground and highlighted that he believes the running game is going to break out.
“We’re just this far off, this little tick off,” Hall said to Zack Braziller of the New York Post. “For me, personally, that’s huge, just knowing that once we do these little things currently we’re going to be getting everything we want in the run game, pass game with our play-makers. It’s just dialing in on our fundamentals and techniques for us to be flying on game day.”
San Francisco is notorious for having one of the best defenses in the league the past few seasons, as this was not an ideal starting opponent for the Jets.
This week, they will see a drop in competition against the Titans, but they can't overlook them.
While the Chicago Bears aren’t likely to be team focused on running the football, Tennessee kept them under 4.0 yards per carry, which is an excellent number.
The Titans are going to try and win in the trenches this week again as that was the recipe for success against New York in Week 1.
If the Jets are going to bounce back, they will need to get their running game going.
Even though they have Aaron Rodgers under center now, this is still a run-first team.