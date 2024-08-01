New York Jets Running Back Makes Shocking Decision About His Career During Camp
There's no practice today at 1 Jets Drive, but that didn't prevent a Thursday morning surprise from emerging.
Only two days after an upbeat post-practice press conference, New York Jets veteran running back Tarik Cohen is reportedly ending his comeback bid. ESPN's Rich Cimini was the first to confirm the news after a social media aggregation account made the initial report.
The 29-year-old Cohen, whose career was derailed by a pair of serious lower body injuries, has not played in an NFL game since 2020, but was trending toward changing that this year. He spent the 2023 season on the Carolina Panthers Practice Squad before landing with the Jets on May 29.
"I definitely feel all the way back. I'm just trying to show the Jets the explosiveness that I had, the smartness that I've gained from being in the league for a little while now," said Cohen on Tuesday in Florham Park.
By multiple accounts, the former All-Pro punt returner provided reason for excitement over the first seven training camp practices.
"He looks really good, definitely looks like he's getting his legs under him. He definitely has that short area quickness and that zero to 60 range," said head coach Robert Saleh after the second padded practice of camp.
The 2017 fourth-round draft pick played in 51 career games for the Chicago Bears, producing as a return specialist and a scat back. A dangerous weapon out of the backfield, Cohen made 209 catches for 1,575 yards and nine touchdowns during his career.
In what was supposed to be a quiet summer day at Jets headquarters, Cohen delivered the ultimate preseason surprise.