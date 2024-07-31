New York Jets Running Back 'Got Fat' Before Current Comeback Bid
Only two years ago, New York Jets running back Tarik Cohen wasn't sure he would get another opportunity at the NFL level.
"That moment definitely crept into my mind, that you're never going to play again," said Cohen. "That's why I just treat every day like it's a blessing and come out and just put my best foot forward. Just remember the times I was at home watching everybody on TV."
Having not played in an NFL game since 2020, the 29-year-old Cohen is battling for the chance to play on TV again. The Jets signed the once-electrifying scat back in late May, and he has since made his presence felt.
Competing in training camp for the first time since 2021, Cohen appears as a legitimate candidate for return specialist duties and a backup running back role. It's a 180-degree turn from where the former Chicago Bears fourth-round draft pick found himself in 2022.
While working his way back from an 2020 ACL tear, Cohen ruptured his Achilles during a Spring 2022 workout. With his NFL career derailed by a second serious injury, the undersized ball carrier's physical fitness suffered immensely.
"I let myself get fat," said the 5-foot-6 Cohen, who claims to have ballooned up to 208 pounds. "I feel like it got real easy once I saw a picture of myself. Then, I really just turned it on without even the intention of coming back to the NFL. I just started grinding. My body started to feel way better and I started making that decision to come back to the NFL."
Cohen, who has since regained his pre-injury physique and is down to 191 pounds, credits a photo for kick-starting his renaissance.
"Saw little rolls on the side [of my body]. I was in the pool. My friend took a picture and he sent me the picture and I almost threw my phone against the wall," said Cohen. "When I first saw that I was fat, I signed up for a boxing gym. I got a sauna built in my house like a little barrel sauna. I was just getting in that every day and doing boxing every day."
Cohen officially kicked off his comeback bid in 2023, signing to the Carolina Panthers Practice Squad last September. He remained with the club throughout the regular season despite fighting through a hamstring injury. The speedy scat back signed a futures contract in January before being released in May.
His market value received a bump when the NFL implemented a new kickoff format, and the Jets decided to take a flier on the former All-Pro returner.
"[The new kickoff] it's very exciting for me. I feel like a it's a custom tailored position that they just added to football," said Cohen.
In addition to his return prowess, Cohen was a highly effective receiver out of the backfield for the Bears. Over 51 career games, he made 209 catches for 1,575 yards and nine touchdowns. That skillset may allow him to force his way onto the field as a running back.
"I definitely feel all the way back," said Cohen. "I'm just trying to show the Jets the explosiveness that I had, the smartness that I've gained from being in the league for a little while now."
So far, Cohen is writing quite the comeback story.