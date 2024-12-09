New York Jets Set Ugly Franchise Record in Late Collapse to Miami Dolphins
The 2024 season has been a disaster for the New York Jets in more ways than one.
Expected to be dark horse Super Bowl contenders by some, and at the very least factor into the playoff race in the AFC, they aren’t going to sniff the postseason. They are closer to the No. 1 pick than a playoff spot after their loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 14.
It was their fourth loss in a row and ninth out of the last 10 games. They are now 3-10 on the year, having officially been eliminated from the playoffs for the 14th consecutive campaign.
What makes things so frustrating for the franchise and fan base is that they aren’t nearly as far off as their record would indicate. With a few breaks here and there and the ability to finish off games, the Jets would be right around the .500 mark.
Over the last three weeks alone, New York held a lead heading into the fourth quarter. Against the Indianapolis Colts, they were ahead 17-16 before losing the game 28-27 as two touchdowns were allowed by the defense.
That loss came before the bye. After that, they faced off against the Seattle Seahawks and got off to a hot start, leading 14-0 at the end of the first. A 21-16 lead was held heaving into the final stanza, but they lost the game 26-21.
This weekend against the Dolphins, they entered the fourth quarter up 23-15. They blew that lead but took it again with 52 seconds remaining on an Anders Carlson kick.
On the ensuing kickoff, Malik Washington returned the ball 45 yards, helping put Miami in a position to eventually kick a game-tying 52-yarder. They received the ball first in overtime and drove right down the field to win 32-26.
That is a grand total of 39-13 the Jets have been outscored in the fourth quarter and overtime over the last three weeks. There are a lot of reasons those meltdowns have happened, and it has unfortunately been a theme for the year.
As shared by Rich Cimini of ESPN, Sunday was the fifth time in 2024 that New York held a lead in the fourth quarter of a game and didn’t win. That is the most in franchise history, as they also did it in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos and Week 8 against the New England Patriots.
If this isn’t rock bottom, it is hard to envision what could go worse for the franchise over the final four weeks of the season.