New York Jets Shocking Decision to Fire Robert Saleh Was Right Move
After a slow start to the season, the New York Jets made the shocking decision to fire their head coach Robert Saleh.
On Tuesday morning, the Jets sent shockwaves through the NFL, as they had decided to part ways with their head coach. The move came following a second straight loss, as New York’s comeback attempt in London came up short against the Minnesota Vikings.
This year has been a strange one for the Jets. They had a very tough opponent to start the season, against the San Francisco 49ers, and were handled rather easily by the defending NFC Champions.
However, New York bounced back with back-to-back wins against the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots, as things were looking up. Unfortunately, that momentum was short-lived, as they lost at home as a sizable favorite to the Denver Broncos, and scored just nine points.
In Week 5, the Jets got off to a really slow start against the Vikings and saw themselves move to under .500 once again.
While the decision to fire Saleh might have been shocking, it was the right move to make. In four seasons as the head coach, he had a 20-36 record, as he will be remembered for having some good defenses and some embarrassing offensive performances during his tenure.
Now, New York will be moving forward with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich taking over as the interim head coach for the time being.
Even though things look grim for the Jets coming off of two straight losses, they have a massive game coming up on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Despite things looking bleak, a win against the Bills would give New York a 3-3 record, and they would be in first place in the AFC East.
Due to the window being small to contend with a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers, the Jets have to do whatever it takes to get the most out of this season. While Saleh got a pass last year after the injury to Rodgers, he didn’t exactly elevate the team during his time in New York.
Even though the decision was shocking, and the timing might have even been more shocking, the decision by Woody Johnson could be the spark that the franchise needs to reach their potential.
This is still a talented team on both sides of the ball and holding Saleh accountable for his coaching record is the right move for the Jets.