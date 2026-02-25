Jets Met With 6'4'' USC Edge as Combine Buzz Picks Up

With the 2026 National Football League Scouting Combine in full swing, chatter about meetings between prospects and teams has popped up across the league, including with the New York Jets. On Wednesday, USC edge rusher Anthony Lucas confirmed that he has met with the Jets, for example.

"It would be cool [to play in New York],” Lucas said. “They have Jermaine Johnson and some of the guys from Texas A&M.”

The Jets need some more firepower for the pass rush

With the combine here, you're going to hear a lot about the very top prospects, like Arvell Reese, David Bailey, Rueben Bain Jr., Caleb Downs and, of course, Fernando Mendoza. But there are seven rounds to work with in the 2026 NFL Draft. Lucas is someone projected to go later. The 6'4'' edge out of USC currently is projected to be a "candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad," per NFL.com.

"Prospect Grade: 5.69," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote. "Candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad. ... Lucas is an edge defender with NFL size and length but a disappointing lack of collegiate production. His play is more gradual than twitchy. He lacks explosiveness up the field as a rusher and into first contact as a run defender. He plays with occasional flashes, but hints of hesitation in both phases prevent him from sustaining those flashes. There are physical traits and athletic ability to work with but there isn’t enough on tape to project Lucas will stick on a roster."

In 2025, Lucas played in 12 games for USC and had three sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and 37 total tackles. Not exactly eye-popping, but productive. It was clearly the best season of his college career. Before 2025, he did not record a sack and his career high was 16 tackles.

He could be worth a late-round flyer for New York, which desperately needs edge rushers. He's got the size at 6'4'' and 267 pounds. You can't teach that. Maybe the Jets could mold him into a productive player at the NFL level as well.