New York Jets Sign New Option at Kicker Against Arizona Cardinals
The New York Jets will have a new placekicker for the third straight game after they released Riley Patterson on Friday.
In his place, The Jets signed young kicker Anders Carlson, who just wrapped up a short stint with the San Francisco 49ers and was released after the return of veteran kicker Jake Moody.
The Jets announced the move via their web site. They also signed defensive lineman Bruce Hector to the active roster.
Placekicker has been a sore spot for the Jets this season, Greg Zuerlein is currently on injured reserve. Before that, he was having his worst season in nearly a decade.
When he went on IR, Zuerlein had the worst field-goal percentage of any kicker in the NFL as he was 9-for-15 (60%), his worst since he went 66.7% in 2015.
New York held two different tryouts over a three-week period and signed two kickers to its practice squad for last Thursday's game against Houston — Patterson and Spencer Shrader.
The Jets elevated Patterson for the game and he went 3-for-3 on extra points, though one did hit the upright before going through.
Shrader remains on the practice squad and either he or Carlson will be elevated for Sunday’s game with Arizona.
Carlson was drafted by the Packers in 2023 in the sixth round (No. 207) out of Auburn. Oddly, that selection was one Green Bay acquired in the Aaron Rodgers trade in 2023.
As a rookie with the Packers he made 81% (27-of-33) of his field goal attempts and 87% (34-of-39) of his extra points. He was 7-of-12 on field goals of 40 yards or longer, including 3-of-5 on field goals of 50 yards or longer.
The Packers released Carlson on Aug. 27. He signed with the 49ers practice squad on Oct. 15 and was added to the active roster for two games after an injury to Moody. In those two games he was 5-for-5 on field goals and 3-for-4 on extra points. His longest field goal with San Francisco was 55 yards.
Formerly of Auburn, Carlson made 98% of his extra points and 72% of his field goals with the Tigers.
It’s not clear how long Zuerlein will be on IR or when he will return. He suffered a left knee injury in the ramp-up to the Houston game and was moved to IR before that game. So he won’t be eligible to be activated for a few more weeks.
Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich had said previously that the tryouts and the moves to bring in new kickers wasn’t necessarily a precursor to Zuerlein being released at some point. He is under contract through 2025.