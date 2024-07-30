Jets Country

New York Jets Star Corner Confident Defense Can Live Up to Lofty Comparison

New York Jets starting CB DJ Reed, who regretfully compared his defense to the 1985 Chicago Bears last year, has high expectations for the offense in 2024.

Ralph Ventre

Nov 12, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) warms up before the start of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Nov 12, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) warms up before the start of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Cornerback DJ Reed isn't making the same mistake again, but it's impossible to not be excited about the New York Jets' potential in 2024.

Last summer, Reed, who started his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, suggested that the Jets' vaunted defense would rival the legendary 1985 Chicago Bears unit that won a Super Bowl and is widely regarded as the best ever since the merger. In 2023, New York was good, ranking third amongst league leaders in total defense, but not good enough to steer the team to a winning record.

This summer, Reed, who was a member of San Francisco's 2019 NFC championship team, has toned down the comparisons while continuing to display his confidence in Gang Green. Specifically, the battle-tested defender has become a believer in the Aaron Rodgers-led offense.

"I've been a part of a Super Bowl team in 2019 when I was on the Niners, and I would definitely say like, this team is definitely on that trajectory. Just looking at that team, I feel like our offense is honestly better just with Aaron, with Garrett [Wilson].

Reed has experienced the Jets' newly-found offensive prowess first hand. He's had the task of defending Wilson on multiple occasions over the first four practices, and the WR1 has seemingly gotten the better of the veteran cornerback.

"Today, he ran a route on me. He ran a sluggo (slant-go), and he got me," said Reed after Saturday's practice. "I'll just say 8 [Rodgers] and Garrett, they're definitely on a different zone right now. With what we're being asked to do, they're making it hard."

The 27-year-old Reed discussed the potential that resides in New York's receivers room.

"I feel like Garrett's going to have a really big year. And we still don't even got Mike Williams, so, him coming into the picture, that could totally change things for the positive. Even Lazard, he's been playing great as well in the beginning of training camp," said Reed.

As for the defense, Reed stopped short of comparing them to the 2000 Baltimore Ravens or even the 2019 49ers, but he suggests that the Jets have a recipe to be a top-ranked unit.

"We have the talent [to be No. 1]. I think it just comes down to everybody buying in, doing the little things right at practice so it translates to the game," said Reed.

Entering his contract year, Reed hinted that 2024 could be a special season.

"Our defense, we got guys, you know, I don't got to, [it's] self-explanatory what we did last two years, so, hopefully, we keep building on that. We definitely have a chance to win it all," said Reed.

