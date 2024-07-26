Aaron Rodgers Finds Favorite Target at New York Jets Training Camp
It didn't take long for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Garrett Wilson to shake off the rust at New York Jets Training Camp.
With fans in attendance for the Day 2 festivities in Florham Park, Rodgers and Wilson kicked off 11-on-11 drills by connecting on a beauty.
Taking the snap from his own 26-yard line on the left hash, Rodgers dropped back and unleashed a deep ball down the left sideline. Wilson, the Jets clear WR1, blew past starting cornerback DJ Reed and hauled in the pass in stride at the opponent's 37-yard line before being tackled in the red zone. Needless to say, the crowd went crazy with multiple attendees sharing amateur video clips on social media.
"It was good. It was a double move obviously," said fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh when asked about the play following practice. "Everyone anxious, a little over aggressive on defense. Aaron threw [it well], did what he does."
By multiple accounts, the 40-year-old Rodgers made for an impressive day slinging it around the yard. His precision and elite quarterbacking ability were on display.
Meanwhile, Wilson beat the highly-respected Reed on a couple of occasions during team periods. On a third down from the offense's 45-yard line in the 7-on-7 format, Wilson ran by Reed again as Rodgers launched a long ball that was ready to be caught at the 5-yard line. Wilson likely would have made the play had Reed not interfered by grabbing the receiver's shoulder from behind. The WR1 jumped up from the ground in a celebratory manner as if a flag had been thrown.
After back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons despite quarterback instability, the 24-year-old Wilson is an emerging star.
"The way you cement that is by your work on the field. I told him in the meeting yesterday, I think he has the talent and the ability to be the best receiver in the League," said Rodgers at camp on Wednesday.
Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, again highlighted Wilson's potential to reach the performance level of his former Green Bay Packers teammate Davante Adams.
"It starts with the way he practices," said Rodgers. "He's an animated guy, he's passionate, and I think if he can take that leap, and it's actually not a leap, it's kind of just a little jump, he has a chance to be really, really special."