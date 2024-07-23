New York Jets Star Drops To All-Time Low in NFL Top 100
Two New York Jets — quarterback Aaron Rodgers and defensive lineman Haason Reddick — were among the first batch of players to be named among the Top 100 NFL players of 2024 on Monday.
The annual rankings, as voted on by the league’s players, has become an annual tradition and is broadcast on NFL+. The league is releasing the Top 100 in batches until the Top 10 are unveiled on Aug. 2.
The bottom 20 players in the rankings were released on Monday and that’s significant for Rodgers, who dropped 41 spots to No. 92 from last year. According to NFL.com, it is Rodgers’ lowest ranking ever. He has been in the Top 10 of the rankings nine times and the top three four times, including the No. 1 player in 2012.
Of course, he has a bit of an excuse — he missed all of last season after he suffered a torn Achilles on the fourth snap of the season opener. But he appears to be ready to go this season and his body of work likely kept the 40-year-old in the Top 100.
That body of work includes 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, where he won four NFL MVP awards.
If Rodgers plays the entire season he’ll become the ninth player in history to throw a pass at age 41 or older. He enters the season with 475 touchdowns passes and 105 interceptions, the best in NFL history among player with at least 1,500 pass attempts (4.52). He’s also thrown for 59,055 career yards.
"I am not just trying to coast into irrelevance, I am trying to play at the highest level," Rodgers said on "The Official Jets Podcast recently."
Reddick, who just joined the Jets this offseason after a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, was ranked No. 87.
With the Eagles he started in all 17 games last season and finished with 11 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss, leading to a second straight Pro Bowl nod.
Reddick has been on the list before. Last year he was ranked No. 48. That ranking was based on his incredible 2022 production, when he had career highs with 16 sacks and 26 quarterback hits. He also forced an NFL-best five fumbles that season.
In the past four years he has amassed 51 sacks. Only Cincinnati's Trey Hendrickson (53), Cleveland's Myles Garrett (58) and Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt (62) have more sacks in that span. He is also one of seven defensive players with a streak of at least four season of 10 or more sacks in the past 10 years.
He also leads the NFL in forced fumbles (15) and strip sacks (13) in that span.